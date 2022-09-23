College Football Odds: Clemson vs. Wake Forest prediction, odds and pick – 9/24/2022

The Clemson Tigers (3-0) visit ACC rival the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) this week. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 pm ET. Here we continue our College Football odds series with a Clemson-Wake Forest prediction and pick.

It will be a battle of undefeated teams this week in Winston-Salem. Both Clemson and Wake Forest are 3-0 coming into a pivotal week 4 matchup. This will also be a top 25 matchup as Clemson is ranked 5th in the AP Poll, while Wake Forest is ranked 21st.

Last week, Clemson outlasted Louisiana Tech 48-20. In week 2 the Tigers handled Furman after their opening week drubbing of Georgia Tech. This will easily be Clemson’s toughest challenge to date.

The Demon Deacons enter week 4’s matchup fresh off a thrilling victory over Liberty, 37-36. The Wake defense allowed a potential game-tying touchdown with a minute left but was able to stop a potential Liberty go-ahead 2-point conversion. Wake Forest handled business in weeks 1 and 2, coming up with double-digit victories over Vanderbilt and VMI, respectively.

Here are the Clemson-Wake Forest College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Clemson-Wake Forest Odds

Clemson Tigers: -7.5 (-102)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons: +7.5 (-120)

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

Why Clemson Could Cover The Spread

While this may not be Trevor Lawrence’s Clemson team, it is a much-improved unit compared to last year’s disappointment. College Football Playoff hopes are alive and well for the Tigers but Clemson has yet to face a true challenge. After failing to cover a hefty spread against inferior opponents Louisiana Tech and Furman the last two weeks, this week will be a major litmus test for the Tigers.

Clemson is led by former 5-star recruit DJ Uiagalelei. The junior quarterback hasn’t quite lived up to post-Lawrence expectations but has major arm talent. Uiagalelei has improved as a game manager – raising his completion percentage to 64.8% after being at 55.6% last year. Coach Dabo Swinney seems to have figured out how best to utilize his quarterback this year, relying mostly on the run game.

The Tigers use a plethora of backs in their offense but their star is Will Shipley. The sophomore had a solid freshman campaign that saw him run for 11 touchdowns but has developed into one of the best backs in the ACC this year. Shipley has run for 249 yards at a 7.8 yard per carry clip. He’s coming off a career day last week which saw him carry 12 times for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns. His strong play is a major factor in making a Clemson-Wake Forest prediction.

For all the attention the offense gets, Clemson’s strength lies in its stellar defense. The Tigers rank 23rd in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 14 points per game. Clemson’s front seven is arguably the most fearsome in the entire country. Linebacker Trenton Simpson leads a top ten rush defense – one giving up only 69 yards per game. Simpson leads the team with 19 tackles.

Outside of the big bodies up front, the Tigers excel at forcing turnovers. Through three weeks, Clemson has forced 3 fumbles and intercepted 5 passes. If Clemson is able to slow down Wake’s run game and force them into throwing situations, their ball-hawking secondary could have a major impact on the game.

Why Wake Forest Could Cover The Spread

Wake Forest enters this matchup with their eyes set on one thing: taking down Clemson. For as far as this program has come in recent years, they’ve lost to Clemson in every matchup for nearly two decades. Even last season, when Wake finished ahead of Clemson in the ACC and played in the conference championship, Clemson got the best of the Demon Deacons. Saturday’s matchup will be a major test of where this year’s Wake team is at.

The Demon Deacon offense is led by three-year starter Sam Hartman. The junior threw for over 4,000 yards and nearly 40 touchdowns last season – taking full advantage of Wake Forest’s deep receiving group. Hartman missed the season opener but has bounced back with two 300-yard games.

Despite a 325-yard, 3 touchdown performance last week, Hartman was under constant pressure against Liberty’s pass rush. Liberty was able to stifle Wake’s run game and force the Deacons into obvious passing situations. Clemson used that same formula in last year’s victory over Wake Forest – something the Deacons struggled with. Hartman’s ability to handle Clemson’s front seven is a major question mark and is worth considering when making a Clemson-Wake Forest prediction.

Final Clemson-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

With the emergence of Will Shipley and the return of defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, Clemson is well positioned to take care of the Demon Deacons. Look for Clemson to jump out ahead early and not look back.

Final Clemson-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Clemson Tigers -7.5 (-102)