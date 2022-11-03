College Football Odds: Duke vs. Boston College prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Duke Blue Devils will travel to take on the Boston College Eagles in a Friday night ACC college football matchup in Chestnut Hill. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Duke-Boston College prediction and pick, laid out below.

Duke has gone 5-3 this season, including a 2-2 mark in ACC play. Last time out, Duke thumped Miami 45-21 to snap a two-game losing streak. Mike Elko is in his first season as a head coach and has Duke primed to be an ACC contender this season and beyond.

Boston College has fallen on hard times, going 2-6 this season, losers of three in a row. Boston College went 6-6 last season before their bowl matchup with East Carolina was canceled. The Eagles are on pace for their worst record since going 3-9 in 2015.

Here are the Duke-Boston College college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Duke-Boston College Odds

Duke Blue Devils: -9.5 (-122)

Boston College Eagles: +9.5 (+100)

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

Why Duke Could Cover The Spread

Riley Leonard has been solid at the helm of the offense, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,693 yards with ten touchdowns and four interceptions. Leonard played sparingly as a freshman last season, making one start in seven appearances. Leonard also leads the team with 481 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Jordan Waters is second with 410 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Jaylen Coleman has added four rushing touchdowns. Duke has totaled 1,641 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns as a team. Jalon Calhoun leads the team with 31 catches and 443 receiving yards, catching two touchdowns. Jordan Moore has hauled in 29 passes for 295 yards and leads the team with three touchdown catches. Nicky Dalmolin is tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches. Duke is averaging 34.4 points and 422.1 yards of offense per game.

Duke’s defense has been solid under Elko, surrendering 22.1 points and 392.8 yards of offense per game. Darius Joiner leads the team with 63 tackles, including five for a loss and a sack. Brandon Johnson and RJ Oben lead the team with three and a half sacks each, while the Blue Devils have totaled nineteen. Johnson and Jaylen Stinson lead the team with two interceptions, while Joiner has registered the team’s other interception.

Why Boston College Could Cover The Spread

Phil Jurkovec has not taken the step forward expected this season, completing 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,711 yards with eleven touchdowns and eight interceptions. Patrick Garwo leads the team with 270 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Boston College has struggled on the ground, totaling 540 yards and five touchdowns. Zay Flowers is arguably the best receiver in the conference, leading the team with 54 catches for 726 yards and six touchdowns. Jaden Williams and Joe Griffin are second with two receiving touchdowns each. Even with the added attention, Flowers has been the best option for Jurkovec. Boston College has averaged 17.3 points and 309.5 yards of offense per game.

Boston College’s defense has surrendered 28.8 points and 367.3 yards of offense per game. Vinny DePalma leads the team with 58 tackles, including four and a half for loss and a sack. Donovan Ezeiruaku leads the team with five sacks, while the Eagles totaled sixteen as a team. Kam Arnold has picked off two passes to lead the team, while four other Eagles have intercepted one each.

Final Duke-Boston College Prediction & Pick

Boston College is in for a rough season, and Duke’s offense can dominate.

Final Duke-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Duke -9.5 (-122), over 47.5 (-105)