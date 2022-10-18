College Football Odds: Georgia State vs. Appalachian State prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022

The Georgia State Panthers will travel to take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers in a Wednesday night Sun Belt college football matchup in Boone. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Georgia State-Appalachian State prediction and pick, laid out below.

Georgia State limps into this one with a 2-4 record, going 1-1 in their two Sun Belt conference games. Shawn Elliott has been the head coach since 2017, bringing the team to four bowl games in his five seasons. This team needs a big win to ignite a run to a fourth consecutive bowl game.

Appalachian State has lost the luster from their hot start, falling to a 3-3 record, including a 1-2 mark in the Sun Belt conference. College GameDay made its way to Boone after an upset over then-number six ranked Texas A&M, but the Mountaineers have gone 2-2 in the subsequent games.

Here are the Georgia State-Appalachian State college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia State-Appalachian State Odds

Georgia State Panthers: +9.5 (-106)

Appalachian State Mountaineers: -9.5 (-114)

Over: 59.5 (-110)

Under: 59.5 (-110)

Why Georgia State Could Cover The Spread

Following four straight losses to open the season, Georgia State has won back-to-back games. Darren Grainger has been solid at quarterback, completing 56 percent of his passes for 1,214 yards with twelve touchdowns and five interceptions. Grainger has also rushed for 303 yards and two touchdowns. Tucker Gregg leads the team with 460 rushing yards and six touchdowns, while Jamyest Williams ranks second with 403 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers have totaled 1,406 yards on the ground as a team. Jamari Thrash leads the team with 30 catches for 503 yards, adding two receiving touchdowns. Robert Lewis leads the team with six receiving touchdowns, ranking second with eighteen catches and 344 yards. Kris Byrd has hauled in just seven catches, but three of those have been converted to touchdowns. Georgia State is averaging 29.8 points per game this season.

Georgia State’s defense has been bad, allowing 33.3 points per game. Jordan Veneziale leads the team with 56 tackles, one being for a loss, and three fumble recoveries. Georgia State has struggled to put pressure on their opponents, registering just seven sacks. Quavian White leads the team with four interceptions, and Jontrey Hunter is second with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. The Panthers have intercepted their opponents ten times this season.

Why Appalachian State Could Cover The Spread

Chase Brice has been solid for Appalachian State since transferring from Duke. Brice has completed 66 percent of his passes this season, throwing for 1,674 yards with 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Brice has also added a rushing touchdown. Camerun Peoples leads the team with 366 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Nate Noel has also rushed for three touchdowns. Appalachian State has totaled 975 rushing yards this season. Christian Horn leads the team with four receiving touchdowns and 407 yards this season. Henry Pearson has also caught four touchdown passes. Dashaun Davis leads the team with 27 catches, totaling 312 yards and two touchdowns. The Mountaineers are averaging 35.2 points per game.

Appalachian State’s defense has surrendered 28.8 points per game to their opponents. Nick Ross leads the team with 41 tackles, including a tackle for a loss. Appalachian State has sacked their opponents fourteen times this season, led by five sacks from Nick Hampton. Dexter Lawson, Jr. has intercepted all three passes that Appalachian State has recorded this season.

Final Georgia State-Appalachian State Prediction & Pick

Do not expect a bunch of defense, but App State is clearly the better team.

Final Georgia State-Appalachian State Prediction & Pick: Appalachian State -9.5 (-114), over 59.5 (-110)