The Miami OH Redhawks take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Check out our college football odds series for our Miami OH Kentucky prediction and pick.

The Miami Redhawks had a very good 2021 season. They were not expected to finish near the top of the Mid-American Conference’s East Division, but they finished second, ahead of Ohio and Buffalo. That got everyone’s attention in the MAC. Coach Chuck Martin was able to coax seven wins, including a bowl victory (in the Frisco Football Classic over North Texas), out of a group which played stingy defense and simply did not allow opponents to make many big plays. Miami of Ohio allowed just 300 points in 13 games, an average of roughly 23 points per game. That will play. Miami held Army’s triple-option offense to 23 points last year. Miami lost to Minnesota of the Big Ten by only five points. The Redhawks allowed just 14 to North Texas in their bowl win. They did so much right on defense, and it was enough to give them an upper-division finish. Miami would frankly take that kind of season if it could get it on an annual basis. Sustaining that standard is the goal for this year’s group.

Kentucky continues to overachieve under coach Mark Stoops. The man who initially struggled at Kentucky was able to stabilize the program. Once he got past the most difficult and thorny parts of his tenure in Lexington, Stoops took off. He has recruited the state of Ohio and grabbed the prospects Ohio State and other elite programs don’t choose. He has taken those players and turned them into productive contributors on the Wildcats, who won the Citrus Bowl for the second time in the past half-decade under Stoops. Kentucky beat Penn State in that game a few seasons ago. Last season, Kentucky beat Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats finished with 10 wins. This is a tremendous record of achievement for Big Blue, which would obviously love to take the next step and play in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Can the Wildcats possibly climb even higher? Stoops wants to see if it’s possible.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Miami OH-Kentucky College Football odds.

College Football Odds: Miami OH-Kentucky Odds

Miami OH Redhawks: +14.5 (-110)

Kentucky Wildcats: -14.5 (-110)

Over: 54.5 (-106)

Under: 54.5 (-114)

Why Miami OH Could Cover the Spread

Miami’s defense was tough and resilient last season. In a Week 1 game against an opponent not centrally known for its offense, the Redhawks could engage Kentucky in an ugly, messy game. Miami might not win, but the Redhawks could certainly create tough sledding for Kentucky’s offense and keep the game close enough to cover.

Why Kentucky Could Cover the Spread

After last season, Kentucky has to be full of confidence that it can start fresh and produce yet another 10-win season. The Wildcats rely on their defense. They gave up 282 points last season, second-fewest in the SEC. Only national champion Georgia gave up fewer points in the conference. Alabama, as a point of comparison, gave up 302 points. Kentucky can smother Miami with its defense.

The UK offense, even though it won’t get too much attention, was competent last year, scoring over 400 points. If Kentucky gets a great defense and a moderately above average offense, it will win a lot of games comfortably this season. This is the formula against Miami.

Final Miami OH-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Kentucky football is in a good place. The Wildcats are unified, well-coached, balanced, and rugged. They will physically dominate Miami and pull away in the second half.

Final Miami OH-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -14.5