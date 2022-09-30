College Football Odds: Michigan vs. Iowa prediction, odds and pick – 10/1/2022

The Michigan Wolverines will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a Saturday afternoon college football matchup at Kinnick Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Michigan-Iowa prediction and pick, laid out below.

Michigan has opened their season at 4-0, surviving a close 34-27 game against Maryland last weekend. The team is now ranked fourth in the nation. Jim Harbaugh has reignited his alma mater in the last two seasons, building on the momentum of last season’s playoff appearance.

Iowa continues to do Iowa things, going 3-1 while scoring under 100 points in those four games. The only blemish on the young season is a 10-7 loss to hated in-state rival Iowa State. The good news is, Iowa once again has one of the better defenses in the nation.

Here are the Michigan-Iowa college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Michigan-Iowa Odds

Michigan Wolverines: -10.5 (-110)

Iowa Hawkeyes: +10.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-105)

Under: 42.5 (-115)

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread

JJ McCarthy is officially the starting quarterback for the Wolverines, beating out Cade McNamara in an extended quarterback battle. McCarthy has completed 80 percent of his passes this season, throwing for 693 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Blake Corum has taken the bulk of the rushing opportunities, leading the team with 478 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. CJ Stokes is second on the team with 112 rushing yards, scoring a touchdown. JJ McCarthy has rushed for 78 rushing yards and a touchdown. Michigan has rushed for 937 yards and 17 touchdowns. Ronnie Bell leads the team with 17 catches and 253 yards, hauling in a touchdown. Roman Wilson has caught eight passes for 196 yards, converting three of those catches for touchdowns, which leads the team. Michigan is averaging an impressive 50 points per game this season.

Michigan’s stout defense has allowed just 44 points all season, 27 of them coming last Saturday against Maryland. Junior Colson leads the team with 30 tackles, including one quarterback hit. Michigan has totaled eleven sacks this season, with both Mike Sainristil and Mike Morris leading the team with two sacks. Three Wolverines have intercepted a pass this season.

Why Iowa Could Cover The Spread

If you are looking for positives with the Iowa offense, break out a magnifying glass. Fans and media personnel alike have been calling for a change in offensive leadership, with cries of nepotism raining down. Brian Ferentz, whose father Kirk is the Iowa head coach, has struggled to get points on the board since becoming offensive coordinator in 2017. Iowa is averaging just 17 points per game this season. Veteran quarterback Spencer Petras has struggled, completing just over half his passes for 524 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Kaleb Johnson leads the team with 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Leshon Williams is second with 170 rushing yards and is tied with Johnson for the team lead with two rushing touchdowns. Sam LaPorta leads the team with 16 catches for 154 receiving yards. Arland Bruce IV has caught the team’s lone touchdown.

Iowa’s defense is as strong as could be, holding opponents to five points per game. Jack Campbell leads the team with an impressive 39 tackles. Iowa has sacked opposing quarterbacks twelve times, led by Lukas Van Ness’ three. Cooper DeJean leads the team with three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. Iowa has picked off opponents five times this season.

Final Michigan-Iowa Prediction & Pick

Iowa simply does not have the offensive firepower for this.

Final Michigan-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Michigan -10.5 (-110), over 42.5 (-105)