Published November 19, 2022

By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The Ole Miss Rebels take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Check out our college football odds series for our Ole Miss Arkansas prediction and pick.

The Ole Miss Rebels missed a huge opportunity last week. They had an early 10-point lead over Alabama in a year when the Crimson Tide have simply not been as good as they usually are. Alabama almost lost to Texas and almost lost to Texas A&M. The Tide have lost twice this year but could have lost four times heading into the Ole Miss game. When the Rebels went up by 10 points, they knew they had a great chance to conquer the Crimson Tide. They had the ball with a chance to go up by 17 points or at least grind the clock and shorten the game. It was only the first half, but Ole Miss had a chance to shrink Alabama’s margins.

Then came a huge mistake. Ole Miss fumbled deep in its own territory. Alabama was able to score a quick touchdown at a time when its offense had been struggling. The Tide got back into the game and slowly but steadily wore down the Rebels, who didn’t have much of a margin for error because they let Bama back into the game when the Tide were vulnerable and on the verge of collapsing. Ole Miss lost its second game of the season and, as a result, now has zero margin in the pursuit of a New Year’s Six bowl. The Rebels have to win out, and they will need additional help, in order to get a top-tier bowl bid.

Arkansas had a very promising season ahead in September. The Razorbacks started quickly with a win over Cincinnati — which made the College Football Playoff last year — and then a win over South Carolina to start their SEC slate. They looked like a team which could win 10 games. They started strong against Texas A&M in late September and got an early two-score lead. They were inside the A&M red zone and were trying to build their lead when quarterback K.J. Jefferson fumbled. A&M ran the ball back the length of the field for a touchdown. The Aggies rallied for a win.

Arkansas has not been the same team since. The Razorbacks’ offense has faltered. Jefferson has not been healthy, but his mistake against Texas A&M came before he got hurt. This team has had a chance to win numerous games but has not been able to make defining plays in big moments. The Razorbacks still haven’t qualified for a bowl game. It’s not how their season was supposed to play out.

Here are the Ole Miss-Arkansas NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ole Miss-Arkansas Odds

Ole Miss Rebels: -2.5 (-110)

Arkansas Razorbacks: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 64.5 (-110)

Under: 64.5 (-110)

Why Ole Miss Could Cover the Spread

The Rebels have to like this matchup, because Arkansas has a limited offense with a bad quarterback situation. Jefferson was not able to play against LSU, and the Hogs scored only 10 points. Jefferson might play in this game, but even if he does, he probably won’t be effective. Arkansas lost at home to Liberty early in the season because its offensive line was overpowered by Liberty’s defensive line. Ole Miss is clearly a stronger team up front.

Why Arkansas Could Cover the Spread

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has talent, but it is and has been clear that as a sophomore, he is still learning how to play. He should be a lot better next year, but this year, he is a limited quarterback because he doesn’t have full command of the offense. That will give Arkansas the ability to stay close and win outright.

Final Ole Miss-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Ole Miss’ defense will have the final say against a sputtering Arkansas offense. The game will be close, but the Rebels will prevail.

Final Ole Miss-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -2.5, under 64.5