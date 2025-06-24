The vibes are very high in Pittsburgh as the Steelers are one of the main teams to pay attention to in the AFC this upcoming season. On Tuesday, newly signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show that this season will likely be his last. So the Steelers could be on an all-out attack that leaves no regrets.

Later on Tuesday, the Steelers announced the re-signing of a major defensive weapon. Safety DeShon Elliott has inked a new 3-year deal with the Steelers. The details of the contract are not yet made public.

Elliott is a great safety. He had 108 tackles (73 solo) last season, including two forced fumbles and an interception. The former sixth-round pick out of Texas has turned into a steal signing for the Steelers after his breakout first season. Elliott has played for the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins.

Article Continues Below

Elliott pairs alongside one of the best safeties in the league, Minkah Fitzpatrick. At cornerback, Pittsburgh added Darius Slay Jr. to play opposite Joey Porter Jr. That secondary has an opportunity to be one of the best in the NFL.

The same can be said for the entire defense. Led by T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh defense has elite names everywhere. Patrick Queen, Cameron Heyward, Alex Highsmith, and Payton Wilson will disrupt a ton of offenses.

The Steelers were rumored to be active for Jalen Ramsey. That ended up being shut down, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. With George Pickens gone at receiver, the Steelers could be active for another receiver to pair with D.K. Metcalf.

It seems Pittsburgh is doing whatever they can to build a team that has an opportunity to win a Super Bowl in what could be Aaron Rodgers' final season in the NFL.