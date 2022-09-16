College Football Odds: UConn vs. Michigan prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022

The UConn Huskies will travel to the Big House to take on the Michigan Wolverines in a college football matchup on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our College football odds series, which includes a UConn-Michigan prediction and pick, laid out below.

The UConn Huskies have been in football purgatory for years now, struggling year in and year out. Jim Mora, Jr. was hired to revitalize a dormant program, but this rebuild will take years to complete. UConn played Utah State tough in the season opener before falling 31-20, beat FCS Central Connecticut State in the second game, and were handed a 48-14 thumping from Syracuse last Saturday. The team sits at 1-2 entering their toughest game so far.

Michigan is also in an odd spot, although their odd spot only concerns the quarterback position. Jim Harbaugh has an embarrassment of riches at the position, which caused a bit of a quarterback controversy this offseason and in the beginning part of this year. Michigan has outscored opponents 107-17 in their first two games, and this one should be another victory for Harbaugh before conference play.

Here are the UConn-Michigan college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UConn-Michigan Odds

UConn Huskies: +47.5 (-106)

Michigan Wolverines: -47.5 (-114)

Over: 60.5 (-110)

Under: 60.5 (-110)

Why The Huskies Could Cover The Spread

Well, there is not much hope here. Yes, UConn is being given 47.5 points. Yes, that total seems astronomical. But, keep in mind, this is a team that lost by 34 points to a Syracuse team coming off a five-win season in 2021. Now, Michigan, a team coming off a playoff appearance in 2021, is set to square off with the Huskies. The 2022 season started in the worst way possible for UConn, with prized transfer quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson injured after throwing just two passes. Roberson will now miss the season with a torn ACL. Zion Turner has been inserted in Roberson’s absence, throwing for 373 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Nathan Carter has been the highlight of the offense, rushing for an impressive 384 yards, and scoring one of the team’s four rushing touchdowns. Aaron Turner leads the team with 11 catches for 160 yards and one touchdown, one of four Huskies to catch a touchdown pass.

UConn’s defense has struggled outside of their game with FCS Central Connecticut. In two games against FBS opponents, UConn has surrendered 79 points. Jackson Mitchell leads the team with 39 tackles and one-and-a-half sacks. Ian Swenson is second with 25 tackles. Brandon Bouyer-Randle is the only Huskie to register an interception.

Why The Wolverines Could Cover The Spread

Michigan has used the two-quarterback system to near perfection in the early stages of 2022, with JJ McCarthy and Cade McNamara combining for 421 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception. Now, McCarthy will take over as the starting quarterback, seeing the bulk of the playing time. McCarthy has thrown for 259 yards and three touchdowns without being picked off and has added a touchdown on the ground. Blake Corum leads the team with 168 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The team has totaled an impressive 502 rushing yards with nine (!!!) rushing touchdowns. Roman Wilson leads the team with 107 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Junior Colson leads the defense with 12 tackles. As a team, the Wolverines have sacked opposing quarterbacks eight times and have registered 13 tackles for a loss. The soft beginning of the season should prove that this Michigan defense can take care of business when needed.

Final UConn-Michigan Prediction & Pick

This seems like way too big of a spread for my liking.

Final UConn-Michigan Prediction & Pick: UConn +47.5 (-114), under 60.5 (-110)