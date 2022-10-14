The USC Trojans take on the Utah Utes. Check out our college football odds series for our USC Utah prediction and pick.

This is a massive game for both teams, but it’s not what everyone expected before the season started. USC was supposed to be the team with one Pac-12 Conference loss on the ledger sheet. The general national conversation surrounding USC before the 2022 season began was that Lincoln Riley would have a hard time pulling this roster together in one year. All the new transfers, all the holdovers from previous coach Clay Helton, and all the transitions this team had to make were obstacles in the attempt to form cohesion, generate a substantial level of quality, and create a team which could navigate the rigors of a tough early-season schedule with two conference road games in September. Yet, USC has managed to avoid an ambush at Stanford, at Oregon State, and at home versus Washington State. The team hasn’t always looked imposing and dominant, but the offense has generally been as advertised with quarterback Caleb Williams making important plays on third downs to give the Trojans a winning edge. The defense has been a complete surprise. Veteran defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu has been great, as expected, but USC was supposed to be very thin on defense. This is where the Trojans’ list of transfers, particularly linebacker Eric Gentry from Arizona State, have really come in handy. USC leads the Pac-12 in sacks, takeaways, and fewest points allowed per game. Coordinator Alex Grinch has done remarkably well with this group.

The big concern for USC in this game is the left tackle spot. Courtland Ford has been hurt for a few weeks, and Bobby Haskins will play at less than 100-percent health. USC’s offensive line wasn’t good on the road at Oregon State. It will need to be better for this road game in Salt Lake City versus the Utes.

Utah was supposed to be unbeaten heading into this game, but the Utes have lost twice, once in conference play. Quarterback Cam Rising has committed crucial turnovers in big games this season. He threw a game-sealing interception on the goal line in the final minute of a 29-26 loss to Florida. He committed two turnovers last weekend against UCLA which proved to be decisive in a 42-32 loss to the Bruins. Utah needs Cam Rising to be more like his 2021 self, guiding Utah to offensive explosions in which the Utes force opponents to keep pace with them. So far this season, Utah has been the team scrambling and trying to stay in touch with other quality opponents. The Utes and coach Kyle Whittingham need to flip the script in a game they cannot afford to lose. A loss here wouldn’t formally or officially eliminate Utah from Pac-12 championship contention, but it would almost certainly have that effect, given that Utah’s competitors have manageable schedules in the second half of the 2022 season.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the USC-Utah College Football odds.

College Football Odds: USC-Utah Odds

USC Trojans: +3.5 (-110)

Utah Utes: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 64.5 (-110)

Under: 64.5 (-110)

Why USC Could Cover the Spread

The Trojans have a defense which simply isn’t giving up big plays. Utah is struggling to land big plays, and the Utes aren’t finishing drives as consistently as they need to. USC can contain the Utes and find a handful of big plays on offense which make the difference.

Why Utah Could Cover the Spread

Utah needs this game more than USC does. The Utes are playing at home, at night, and are very hard to beat in such situations. You’re likely to see a motivated, desperate team playing with a lot of passion and resolve. That’s going to be valuable against a USC team which is still learning how to play together.

Final USC-Utah Prediction & Pick

USC’s offensive line will struggle with the Utah pass rush. The Utes won’t be brilliant on offense, but they will be better than they were against UCLA. USC’s inconsistency on offense will emerge enough for Utah to take control of this game in the fourth quarter.

Final USC-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah -3.5