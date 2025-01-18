The CFP national championship between Notre Dame and Ohio State is set for Monday. However, the ticket prices might have some thinking twice about attending. America's College Football Insider Brett McMurphy detailed some of the prices on X that might have fans pondering if they want to go.

The “get-in price” is now up to $2,185 for @CFBPlayoff title game b/w Ohio State & Notre Dame according to

@Gametime. Tickets on the secondary market averaged $4,593, the most expensive CFB title game since at least 2011. Most expensive ticket? Only $23,648.”

Many analysts from across the college football spectrum are excited about this game. For instance, Paul Finebaum hit a reality check about Notre Dame vs Ohio State. He believes that the game won't be close, and the Buckeyes will pull away with the victory. However, the Fighting Irish are more than deserving to be in.

They demolished Indiana in the first round and then took down Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Finally, they knocked Penn State out in the Orange Bowl. Going back to Ohio State, they throttled Tennessee, then the No. 1 team in the country, Oregon, and finally the Cotton Bowl against Texas.

CFP national championship with Notre Dame and Ohio State is worth it

Prices for any national championship event are set to be high. Also, this is the first year of the expanded CFP. After previously being four teams, it expanded to 12. Funny enough, both Notre Dame and Ohio State played in the first round of the CFP. As a result, they were physically conditioned unlike the teams that had a bye-week.

The Fighting Irish and Buckeyes both had momentum rolling into those games. While the teams they played were more than qualified, they rode high. With a historic playoff and national championship game set to take place on Monday, people want to witness history.

Still $2,185 for one game is more than some can afford. It's even more than paying rent or a mortgage. Regardless, sports will bring people together, no matter the financial burdens it might place on some. Even with the high price, history will be made in the CFP national championship game.

The current betting odds have Ohio State as a -7.5 point favorite against Notre Dame. However, the latter has been on the upset watch the entirety of the CFP. They could prove to be more difficult than advertised to a stacked Ohio State team. No matter what, it should be a great game to witness a new era of college football conclude.