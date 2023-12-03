Michigan, Washington, Alabama, and Texas are officially the four teams that will compete in the 2023 College Football Playoff.

Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama are officially the four teams that will compete in the 2023 College Football Playoff. The CFP committee made the decision on Sunday following a wild conference championship weekend. This means that Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, and Oregon will miss out.

This was a controversial decision by the College Football Playoff committee. Georgia was the No. 1 team all season and has won back-to-back national championships, but lost to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama also has one loss on its resume to fellow CFP participant Texas.

The biggest snub, though, was Florida State. The ACC squad is undefeated and is now the first Power 5 team without a loss to miss out on the College Football Playoff. However, without star quarterback Jordan Travis — who is out for the season with a leg injury — the committee decided that they were no longer worthy.

The debates about which teams should have made the playoffs will continue for a while, but soon our attention will turn to the teams that are officially in.

Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama will begin to compete in the College Football Playoffs on New Year's Day, 2024.

No. 1 seed Michigan will take on the No. 4 seed Alabama at 5:00 p.m. ET in the Rose Bowl. Then, at 8:45 p.m.ET, No. 2 seed Washington will go head-to-head with No. 3 seed Texas in the Sugar Bowl. The two winning teams will then meet on Monday, January 8 in the College Football Platoff National Championship Game in Houston, Texas.

All games will be shown on ESPN.