The Colorado football program is feeling the Deion Sanders effect in full force right now. They hadn't sold out a game since 2019, but they are announcing that they have already sold out two for the upcoming season, reports The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.

“Colorado says it has already sold out two football games — the home opener against Nebraska on Sept. 9 and the family weekend game against Stanford on Oct. 13. First complete sellouts for the Buffs since 2019.”

This is massive news and indicates that Deion Sanders has already done enough to turn the program around before even coaching a regular season game. If this trend continues, more sellouts will be coming in the future for Colorado.

Of course, this could all come crashing on its face if Sanders cannot lead the Buffaloes to wins. This seems unlikely given the talented roster he has built and the continued exposure the Colorado football program will receive with Sanders at the helm, but it is impossible to predict success for sure.

Overall, the Colorado football program will dominate headlines for the next few seasons in college football. The first year for Deion Sanders will inevitably garner a lot of national media attention, but that will only continue as rumors swirl of Colorado leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big 12. With Sanders leading the charge, this looks like something that will get done sooner rather than later.

Fans of Colorado and college football in general will just be waiting now until the season starts to get a glimpse of the new-look Buffaloes. Fans of the team who are looking to see a game in person might want to start looking at tickets soon as prices continue to rise and seats fly off the shelves.