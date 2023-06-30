As the hype train surrounding Colorado football and Deion Sanders continues to pick up steam, one rival coach thinks the project will not go as smoothly as some people think. One anonymous Pac-12 coach thinks that Colorado is in for a situation it can't win with Sanders.

“It feels like a lose-lose for Colorado with Prime. Either he’s gonna be really good really fast and leave for another gig, which, looking at that roster doesn’t seem possible,” the coach said, via Athlon Sports. “The alternative is that they’re gonna be bad, and they’ll end up firing him in a big circus.”

Sanders used an unprecedented method to build his roster at Colorado, taking advantage of the transfer portal like we've never seen before. The Buffaloes brought in 50 players through the portal while losing 58, a roster turnover never before seen at the Division I level.

The talent discrepancy between FBS and FCS is significant though. The anonymous coach thinks that Sanders and Colorado will not have as much success as Coach Prime had at Jackson State.

“Jackson State was so good because they could get FBS-level guys and beat on FCS rosters. That won’t happen here. They’re not a good roster right now. How does he handle losing big? We haven’t seen that,” the coach said.

Deion Sanders will have little time for wiggle room if he wants to take Colorado football to the top. The Buffaloes open up the season against the national runner-up from a year ago TCU before a date with another intriguing Power 5 school in Nebraska. Colorado's first two Pac-12 games are against a pair of double-digit win teams from a year ago, Oregon and USC.