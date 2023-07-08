Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has made a surprising reunion with Nike. Six years after Deion Sanders said he would never wear Nike shoes again, the Colorado football coach has signed agree to a new deal with the brand.

Sanders announced the move Friday with a post on Instagram. The Colorado football coach shared a pair of pictures with a Nike shoe on his lap. Sanders tagged Nike's official Instagram account in the post along with a caption that read, “We Coming.”

It normally wouldn't be a surprising move for a former athlete of Sanders' caliber to sign a shoe deal with Nike. Sanders, however, had previously sworn off Nike shoes because of how he was (or wasn't) compensated while signed to the brand as a star MLB and NFL player.

Sanders' Diamond Turf line of Nike shoes was immensely popular in the 1990s. Long before he coached the Jackson State or Colorado football teams, Sanders was a two-sport star who had his own Nike shoe commercials. But Sanders thought he didn't receive enough money for the contributions that he made to the shoe's design.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

BREAKING: Deion Sanders is officially back with Nike. 👀👀 Deion’s Diamond Turf line from the 1990s is one of the brand’s most iconic Nike Training signature series. pic.twitter.com/ZU2YR57545 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 7, 2023

“That’s why I’m upset with them right now,” Sanders told Joe La Puma of Complex in 2017. “We created these together, but they don’t want to seed me. They don’t want to direct-deposit.”

When Colorado hired Sanders, he was forced to be associated with Nike once more. Nike has sponsored the Colorado football team since 2005. The school's contract with the brand runs through 2025, and it prevents Sanders from wearing apparel from other athletic brands while he's acting as the Colorado football coach.