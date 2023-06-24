Deion Sanders is “doing great” after he had a successful surgery for a blood clot, according to his girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds.

Here is what she shared on Instagram.

“We are so grateful for the healing power of God and for all of our prayer warriors! It was a long, but successful day.

“#CoachPrime @deionsanders is resting and doing great tonight after his surgery! Thank you Lord! Thank you Fam!”

Sanders, who is entering his first season as Colorado football's coach, has had blood circulation issues. He lost two of his toes in his left foot in 2021.

Deion Sanders could have his entire left foot amputated, a doctor said on the Pro Football Hall of Famer's YouTube series, “Thee Pregame Show.” He said on the show he does not have feeling in the bottom of his foot.

“As you know, I've faced some medical challenges with my foot but I've never said ‘WHY ME,'” Sanders said in an Instagram post. “I keep moving forward, progressing…See you never know what a person may be going through while I sit in your seat of [judgment], but you can trust and believe that we are all going through something. Just keep thefaith and know that if He brought you to it, He will bring you through it… I'm CoachPrime and I'm built for this.”

He said he does not want to miss any games if he goes through with the amputation.

“I want to do it this summer because when we get rolling, I'm not going to have time to do it,” Sanders said. “This is the best downtime I have.”