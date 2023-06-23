Stephen A. Smith showed his love and support for Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders, who's set to have an emergency leg surgery Friday.

Sanders needs to undergo the surgery to remove blood clots in both his right and left legs. In an update he provided on Thursday, the Buffaloes tactician emphasized that there is no talk of amputation contrary to what has been reported recently.

“I went to the doctor the other day to check myself out and I have two clots in my leg- one in my right leg, one in my left leg, which is my thigh. So, now I'm having a procedure tomorrow to try to get those clots so now I can have proper blood flow to the leg so they can fix the toes. That's what's going on,” Sanders explained.

After hearing of Deion Sanders' real condition, Stephen A. Smith took to Twitter on Friday to tell the Colorado football coach that he's hoping for the best in his surgery.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Thinking about you and love you bro [Deion Sanders],” Stephen A. wrote.

Coach Prime and his team have yet to provide an update on his surgery at the time of writing. In his last tweet before his surgery, Deion Sanders shared some sort of prayer as he prepares himself for the operation.

“Who do Trust, your circumstances or God ? I choose to trust God every day of the week that ends in Y. I'm not keeping count but Man, Woman & Child has let me down in the past but God hadn't . I've been wrong but God still treated me right. When many of my enemies tried to kill me God was there to protect & build me. God has never forsaken me or Mistaken me therefore I will never deny him or cease to love him endlessly,” Sanders wrote.

Hopefully Sanders gets healthier and avoid any setbacks in his recovery.