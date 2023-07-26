According to reports, Colorado football has yet to formally apply to join the Big 12 as they supposedly look to move on from the Pac-12. Then again, based on recent developments, it does sound like this is the direction the Buffaloes are currently headed.

ESPN's college football insider Paul Thamel reported on Wednesday that Colorado brass is set to have another meeting on Thursday to potentially finalize discussions on this massive move. This second meeting succeeds Wednesday's executive sessions:

“Sources: Colorado is in discussions about a move to the Big 12, and the school has just completed a board meeting and scheduled another for tomorrow to discuss the move. The Big 12 is also holding a presidents meeting tonight where there's expected to be an expansion update,” Thamel wrote in his tweet.

Thamel also reports that while there is no agenda that has been set yet for Thursday's discussions, the fact that it has been called a “Special Board Meeting” seems to speak of its urgency. Potentially, university officials could green-light a move to the Big 12 in tomorrow's meeting.

Colorado football athletic director Rick George was asked to comment about the situation, but he refused to share any details about the rumored move to the Big 12. He did hint, however, that the matter is going to be resolved soon:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We are where we are. We've just got to figure it out,” George said.

This is obviously a very interesting situation for Colorado as they navigate through what could be a fundamental move that will have a significant impact on the future of their football program. We will be sure to pass on any new information as they come along.