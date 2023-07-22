With its future uncertain, the Pac-12 Conference was in desperate need of some good optics and solidarity at their annual Media Days. Apparently, neither happened.

Commissioner George Kliavkoff started the proceedings in Las Vegas with a press conference that touched on expansion and that pesky media rights deal that has yet to be procured. The latter has been an issue for months. Much of the college football world has been waiting for that domino to fall. Kliavkoff was unable to provide concrete answers on a new media contract and was a bit all over the place in his explanation.

Simply out, the perception was that he might not have a complete handle of this delicate situation. An ensuing action by a conference member will only reinforce that notion for many skeptics. Colorado football athletic director Rick George reportedly left Pac-12 Media Days and headed to the airport, according to Tony Siracusa of Last Word of College Football, via Matt Wadleigh of Trojans Wire.

The Buffaloes have been at the center of Big 12 expansion rumors for a while now. George's abrupt departure is obviously going to bring that topic into even deeper focus now. Any dissonance that already existed between the conference and Colorado might have just intensified following this befuddling press conference.

Again, it was crucial that this weekend go well for Kliavkoff and the league. Regardless of what transpires the rest of the day, George bolting to the airport will be the devastating takeaway. An already beleaguered Pac-12 might be in complete disarray now. All eyes will be on Colorado football going forward.