What a statement from Deion Sanders and Colorado football.

In his first game in charge, the Buffaloes rolled into Fort Worth and took down the National Championship finalists TCU on Saturday in what will turn out to be one of the most entertaining games of the entire CFB season, winning 45-42. By no surprise, Colorado made all sorts of history, including ending a brutal losing streak against top-20 opponents on the road that stood since 2002.

Via Bob Ballou:

“Colorado lost 27 straight games against top 20 opponents on the road. Last win was 2002. Colorado beats (17) TCU 45-42 in Fort Worth in Deion Sanders debut.”

A 27-game cold skid over a 21-year span is now over. What's more important is that Sanders has evidently turned this program around in a hurry after going 1-11 in 2022. His arrival has done wonders and we just why in Texas.

Shedeur Sanders absolutely balled out, completing 38 of 47 passes for 510 yards and four touchdowns. He's the first Colorado football quarterback ever to throw for over 500 yards. Freshman Dylan Edwards meanwhile had three touchdowns through the air and another on the ground.

The real star of the show however was Travis Hunter, who played over 110 snaps in total between wide receiver and cornerback. He had 11 catches for 119 yards and a score while notching an interception. What he did on both sides of the ball hasn't been seen in recent memory in college football and had everyone in absolute awe, including many NBA and NFL stars.

Colorado now looks ahead to a Week 2 matchup with Nebraska, who will surely be worried after seeing the Buffaloes prove their worth to the nation. Primetime is ready to wreak havoc.