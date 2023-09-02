The college football world had its eyes on Deion Sander's coaching debut with Colorado against TCU and Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor also is locked in. The Tigers head coach was watching the Buffaloes upset with the rest of us. He marveled at the play of former Jackson State stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

“Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter putting in that work,” Taylor tweeted midway into the fourth quarter.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter putting in that work!🔥🔥🔥 — T.C. Taylor (@CoachTaylor010) September 2, 2023

The Buffaloes pulled off an upset behind the play of Shedeur Sanders. Sanders threw for 510 yards and 4 touchdowns on 39/47 passing and averaged 10.9 yards per attempt. The 510 yards passing was a school record for Colorado and he outdueled TCU quarterback Chandler Morris, who threw for 279 yards and 2 touchdowns on 24/42 passing. Morris also threw two interceptions. Also of note: Shedeur's previous career high in passing yards was 438 yards vs. Mississippi Valley State in the 2022 season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Shedeur Sanders is the first player in Colorado history to pass for 500 yards in a game — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) September 2, 2023

Travis Hunter also had a standout performance. Hunter was a star on both sides of the ball, finishing the game with 11 receptions for 119 yards, nabbed one interception, and totaled 3 tackles (one solo). Sanders spoke about the team's massive win with Fox Sport's Jenny Taft after the game, including a memorable quote where he invoked his experience at Jackson State.

“Nobody believed in us man and it just showed me a lot about how people [are]. They let names and they let ‘Power 5' and stuff get to they head. I think this is the highest passing yards that I've had in my life. I was just at an HBCU, you know what I mean? They ain't believe us but God did.”

Colorado looks to maintain their momentum as they face Nebraska at home on September 9 at 12 PM EST. The game will air on Fox.