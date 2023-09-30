Colorado football made it interesting against the USC Trojans but just didn't have enough time to complete a wild comeback, falling just short of their Pac-12 rivals by a score of 48-41. Part of the reason they ran out of time? Colorado offensive coordinator inexplicably called multiple running plays with the ball deep in USC territory late in the fourth quarter. The kicker? The Buffaloes had no timeouts, so they effectively took far more time off the clock than they could afford to.

Colorado football fans, furious with Lewis, absolutely roasted him on social media after the loss. Here are some of the best reactions.

The Buffaloes, with 5:58 remaining in the fourth quarter, called two consecutive run plays. They were stuffed on the first play, with the second gaining just four yards.

Lewis was saved by his star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who made an impressive throw to convert the ensuing third down, then fired a touchdown pass to Jimmy Horn Jr to get Colorado football within a touchdown.

Unfortunately, by that time, the Buffaloes only had 1:43 seconds to make something happen.

They were unable to get the onside kick and USC football simply knelt the ball to run out the clock. Buffaloes fans couldn't believe what Lewis was thinking.

It was so bad, that some fans were wondering if Lewis knew the score.

Others called for Lewis' job after the confusing turn of events. Look, Lewis deserves credit for the offense he has helped build for Colorado football, which has been one of the highest scoring teams in the nation this year.

However, he is going to have a lot to answer for after the way he called that fourth quarter.