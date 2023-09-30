There are some good games on the slate for Week 5 of the college football season, but the most enticing of the bunch appears to be Colorado vs. USC. The Buffaloes blistering start to the season has captivated fans everywhere (even after their blowout loss to Oregon in Week 4), while USC's high-powered offense led by star quarterback Caleb Williams has run riot early on in the year.

It turns out that the hype surrounding both of these squads has made its way to the NFL, as there will be quite a few scouts on hand for this game. While it's not uncommon for scouts to be at college games, 21 teams will have scouts in attendance at this game, and it's only Week 5 of the season, which goes to show just how much attention this game is receiving.

Via Pete Thamel:

“There's 30 NFL scouts from 21 teams in Boulder today for USC/Colorado. Caleb Williams projects No. 1 overall and Shedeur Sanders has scouts intrigued with his hot start. We have a sit down coming up on College GameDay with Williams, the returning Heisman winner.”

It's not totally surprising to see how many scouts are going to be at this game, as Williams is the best quarterback prospect in the nation, and Sanders has quickly popped up on many folks' radars early on this season. As if there wasn't already enough pressure on both of these teams to go out and succeed, the amount of scouts at the game will surely make it even more vital for everyone of these squads to go out and perform at the highest possible level.