Colorado football is getting some tough news ahead of a game against Baylor. The Buffaloes will be without running back Dallan Hayden for the game, per ESPN. Hayden is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that will leave him sidelined.

That's certainly frustrating news for the Colorado football program, who is playing its first Big 12 conference game on Saturday against the Bears. Colorado is one of four new programs in the conference this season, along with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah.

Colorado enters the game at 2-1 on the season. The Buffaloes will have to rely even more heavily on quarterback Shedeur Sanders to pick up the victory, along with the team's other running backs.

Colorado football looks to make waves in the wide open Big 12

Colorado is trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season, which saw the team stumble to a 4-8 record. The Buffaloes have two of the best players in the conference, in Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter. Colorado's issues were on defense in 2023, and the team worked hard in the transfer portal to correct those issues.

Hayden has 14 carries on the season, for 52 yards. He finished the 2023 season with Ohio State football, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown. Hayden transferred to Colorado football this season after two years in Columbus. He was mostly a reserve while playing for the Buckeyes.

The running back missed the team's last game against Colorado State, an emotional victory. The Buffaloes will have to find a way to win once again without him. Baylor is a team also trying to rebuild this year. The Bears gave Utah a good push earlier in the season, but didn't come up with a victory. The Bears are 2-1 on the season.

Colorado is trying to turn some heads in the Big 12 with some conference wins. The conference lost Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, so the conference race seems open. The Buffaloes were picked to finish near the bottom of the Big 12 this season, so the team can surprise some people if they get some things rolling.

Deion Sanders is in his second season coaching the squad. Coach Prime is hoping to start the conference schedule on the right foot. Saturday's matchup is a must-win for Colorado if the team hopes to finish in the top half of the Big 12 conference this season. Colorado fans would love to have Hayden available for the game, but it just isn't in the cards for the team.

Colorado football and Baylor play at 8:00 Eastern on Saturday.