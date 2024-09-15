Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is not happy with how Colorado State treated his team in their game Saturday. Coach Prime says a Colorado State football player elbowed his wide receivers coach before the game, per the Coloradoan. Sanders also felt that the Rams disrespected his players, including two-way standout Travis Hunter.

“When you allow kids to sit an interview and talk against us, and you just got beat by 50 something in Week 1, come on dog,” Sanders said after the game.

Hunter seemed to have the last laugh, as the two-way standout put up video game numbers. He finished the contest with 13 receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Hunter also snagged an interception on defense.

Colorado defeated Colorado State to move to 2-1 on the season, with a 28-9 win. The victory sets up the Buffaloes as they prepare to enter Big 12 conference play for the first time.

Colorado football and Colorado State seemed to have some bad blood

Colorado and Colorado State had their second straight emotional game. Last season, the Buffaloes needed overtime to defeat the Rams. It appears some of that animosity remained in 2024, as players jawed at each other throughout.

“Wonderful game, personal game, a hardcore game, emotional game,” Coach Sanders said, per Denver Sports 104.3. “They kind of made it like that. We just want to play some football. The disrespect throughout the week, a couple of players took shots to the whole program, and few of our players.”

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders also had a spectacular performance, throwing four touchdown passes. He seemed to have some words for Colorado State's quarterback after the game. Shedeur seemed to use a profane word when speaking with the Rams player. It appears these two schools won't be sitting down anytime soon to share a meal.

The Buffaloes start their inaugural Big 12 schedule on Saturday against Baylor.