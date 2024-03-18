Deion Sanders is one to praise a good coach when he sees it. In the past, the Colorado Football head coach has given flowers to several of his counterparts in the amateur and professional ranks. And he just doesn't commend football coaches. Based on his recent tweet, it seems that Sanders is a fan of Greg Gard's postgame speeches.
Following Wisconsin basketball's Big Ten semifinal win over Purdue, the Badgers head coach addressed his team's overtime victory with a surprise ending.
“I've been part of, (for) almost 25 years, a lot of amazing battles in this league, in this tournament, in the NCAA tournament,” Gard said, per Wisconsin on BTN. “That may be one of the best I've ever seen. And it's you guys sticking together, coming together, picking each other up…we aren't done yet! …can I have my theme music!”
As soon as he said that final line, the entire locker room burst into dancing and celebration.
“Raise your hand if you fouled out.” 🙋♂️🤣
We can’t get enough of Greg Gard’s postgame speech. 🦡#B1GMBBT x @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/suhJuztKjJ
— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) March 16, 2024
Sanders saw this, and his tweet reads as follows:
“I absolutely Love it. God bless you Coach & your Team!!!!”
I absolutely Love it. God bless you Coach & your Team!!!! https://t.co/5UCFQq0VZg
— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 17, 2024
The jubilee in the Badgers' locker room was arguably deserved too. Wisconsin upset the conference's top-seeded team by one point for a Big Ten finals appearance.
Entering the match, the Boilermakers had defeated Purdue twice in the regular season. But Chucky Hepburn and Max Klesmit decided a third loss wouldn't happen, based on their performances. Hepburn spearheaded the team with 22 points while Klesmit sank a floater in the lane with 4.8 seconds left to seal the game in OT.
Deion Sanders enters year two with Colorado football
Going back to coach Prime, these are the kinds of wind that he surely envisions for Colorado football this year. The team already showed promise with that strong start last year (4-2 in their first six games). While they did have a quiet latter half to the season, their 4-8 record campaign was an overall improvement to the 1-11 record that surfaced the previous year before Sanders took over.
This 2024, Deion Sanders and Colorado are one of the newcomers in the Big 12 conference. It will be another test for Coach Prime, with the college football community watching. Knowing the man and his demeanor, however, the challenge of making a splash in a new conference is something he'll embrace and take on willingly.