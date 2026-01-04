Kentucky football added an important early piece from the transfer portal as Arkansas Razorbacks' linebacker Tavion Wallace committed to the Wildcats, becoming the first known portal addition of the Will Stein era.

The move carries extra meaning in Lexington, as Wallace is following the same path once taken by his older brother, former Kentucky standout Trevin Wallace. The news was reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett, who shared the announcement directly from the player.

“Arkansas transfer LB Tavion Wallace has Committed to Kentucky, he tells On3 Sports. His older brother, Trevin, played at Kentucky before being drafted by the Carolina Panthers. He’ll have 3 years of eligibility left,” Fawcett posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Tavion Wallace originally signed with Arkansas as part of the 2025 recruiting class and saw limited action as a true freshman. He appeared in only nine games, where he recorded just two tackles.

While his on-field role was modest, his high school resume suggested significant upside. Wallace was a four-star recruit from Georgia, held offers from several powerhouse programs across the SEC and Big Ten.

While the Kentucky fans are already familiar with the Wallace name. Trevin Wallace played for the Wildcats from 2021 through 2023 and became a cornerstone of the defense. His career included 166 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks, along with one of the most memorable moments in recent program history, returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown against Florida in 2021.

That production led to Trevin being selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, where he has since earned starting opportunities.

Tavion entered the transfer portal following coaching changes at Arkansas, seeking a clearer path to development and playing time. Kentucky, facing a need for depth and athleticism at linebacker, offered a familiar environment and a proven blueprint for success.

Wallace arrives as a developmental piece with high upside rather than a finished product. With three years of eligibility and a coaching staff eager to reshape the roster through the portal, Kentucky will look to turn potential into production just as it once did with his older brother.