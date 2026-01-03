The LSU football team is navigating a challenging offseason as star running back Caden Durham has officially decided to enter the transfer portal. This departure is a significant blow to the Tigers, especially since the backfield has already seen players like JuJuan Johnson and Kaleb Jackson move on.

Durham, a former top recruit who earned All-SEC Freshman honors, recorded 1,609 scrimmage yards over the last two seasons. His exit leaves the program with very little scholarship depth at the position, placing a heavy burden on freshman Harlem Berry and new coach Kevin Smith to find immediate solutions for the ground game.

The roster movement continues in the quarterback room as Michael Van Buren also plans to enter the transfer portal. As reported by Hayes Fawcett on Twitter, Van Buren is moving on after a career that has included 2,896 passing yards and 19 touchdowns.

Having started his college career at Mississippi State, Van Buren’s departure adds to the list of scholarship players leaving Baton Rouge as the program attempts to find its footing under a new coaching staff.

BREAKING: LSU QB Michael Van Buren plans to enter the @TransferPortal, source tells @On3Sports He’s thrown for 2,896 yards and 19 TD in his college career thus far Started his career at Mississippi Statehttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/HhhwglOWzf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 3, 2026

Article Continues Below

This wave of exits puts new head coach Lane Kiffin in a difficult position as he attempts to rebuild a program that struggled through a disappointing 2025 season. Kiffin is currently engaged in a high-stakes recruitment battle for former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

According to ESPN, Sorsby is choosing between LSU and Texas Tech. While both schools have the financial resources to offer significant NIL deals, Texas Tech has a personal connection as Sorsby’s girlfriend plays volleyball there. Sorsby is coming off a productive season with 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns, making him a priority target for Kiffin’s offensive revival.

With the winter window now open, the Tigers find themselves at a crossroads.

The loss of established starters like Durham, combined with the uncertainty at quarterback, highlights the massive task ahead for Kiffin. Stabilizing the roster through the transfer portal while competing with other major programs for top talent will be the primary focus for LSU as it looks to move past the Brian Kelly era.