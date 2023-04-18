A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The excitement is real for the Deion Sanders era of Colorado Football. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, all Colorado Buffaloes season tickets have been gobbled up for the 2023 campaign. Prior to this year, the last time such tickets were sold out was way back in 1996 when Sanders was still high-stepping for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.

“Colorado has sold out all season tickets for the 2023 season,” McMurphy reported. “It’s first time CU has sold out of season tickets since 1996 & 9th time in school history.”

The arrival of Deion Sanders to Colorado football comes with the pressure to deliver good results for the program right in his very first season with the team. In 2022, the Buffaloes went just 1-11 under Karl Dorrell and Mike Sanford. Colorado football has also not appeared in a bowl game since the 2020 season when they played in Alamo Bowl but lost to the Texas Longhorns.

The hype has gotten so intense for Colorado football that it’s spring game is expected to attract a huge number of live spectators.

Via RJ Young of FOX Sports:

“More than 45,000 people are likely to descend on Folsom Field, which means more people will attend this Colorado spring game than the last nine Colorado spring games combined. It’s likely to be the best attended “game” the Buffaloes will see since Oct. 5, 2019, when Folsom Field was sold out for a game against Arizona after a 3-1 start to the season.”

Before coming over to Colorado, Deion Sanders served as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers from 2020 to 2022.