Deion Sanders is preparing for his first fall as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. He left Jackson State after an undefeated season for what many assumed to be just for a bigger program. Sanders appeared on “The Pivot Podcast” and said it was more than that, reports USA Today’s J.T. Keith.

“It was the ideology, the thought process, the forward thinking. It was meeting me at the crossroad. That’s what was involved in that.”

Deion Sanders carries himself as a man of principle, and it certainly makes sense that he would covet a program that aligns with his personal beliefs for forward motion. He has demonstrated his ability to inspire, and the results speak for themselves after his last season with Jackson State.

JSU is coming off of a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship for the second time in as many seasons. They earned a bid to the Cricket Celebration Bowl and suffered a tough 41-34 overtime loss against North Carolina Central.

His success at Jackson State shot Deion Sanders to the top of coaching wishlists for programs across the country. He now brings Colorado a proven coaching resume irregardless of his hall-of-fame playing career.

Along with his resume, Sanders is bringing reinforcements. His son Shedeur Sanders is joining him across the country as the Buffaloes starting quarterback. The father-son duo are looking to bring winning football to a program that has seen better times.

Colorado finished last season 1-11 at the bottom of the Pac-12. Deion Sanders’ arrival is sure to infuse some excitement into the program. Given the spring game has been sold out, it looks like his arrival has already been felt.