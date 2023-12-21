The Buffaloes continue to add to their roster via the transfer portal.

Deion Sanders and Colorado football have had a big week in the transfer portal.

The latest acquisition for the Buffaloes is former FIU Panther Phillip Houston, according to Kevin Barral of Sports Illustrated:

“Former FIU Panther Phillip Houston is off to pls for Deion Sanders at Colorado. Wishing Phillip nothing but the best”

Colorado football land some serious size with sophomore offensive lineman Houston, who stands at 6'5 and 250 pounds. He only started five games in 2022 but that was enough to earn the full-time job the following season. He earned the starting nod in all 12 games in 2023. It remains to be seen whether he will start for Colorado football.

The right tackle was not a ranked recruit coming out of high school. The Texas native played at Navarro College in 2021 before coming to FIU.

Sanders has had a busy week working the portal. He recruited former Kentucky players and twins QB Destin Wade and DL Keaten Wade to Colorado football. He also beefed up the trenches by landing 6'6,” 265-pound defensive end Quencey Wiggins from LSU.

They might have scored one of their most crucial additions at the most important position in former Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Walter Taylor. This news comes two days after it was announced another former SEC quarterback, Kentucky's Destin Wade, would be transferring to Colorado. Both players will presumably play behind Shedeur Sanders.

Despite finishing Coach Sanders' inaugural coaching season 4-8, the Buffaloes were ranked 20th in total passing yards and 15th in passing yards per game. They not only bring back key weapons like AP All-American athlete Travis Hunter but are retooling at this past season's weakest position – offensive line. The team didn't just add FIU's Houston, they also snagged the #1 ranked Offensive lineman of 2024, Jordan Seaton.