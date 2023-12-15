Colorado continue to bolster their roster, recruting former Kentucky players and twins QB Destin Wade and DL Keaten Wade to the Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders and Colorado got another huge recruiting win, this time by securing commitments from two standouts who also happen to be twin brothers. Former Kentucky players Destin Wade (QB) and Keaten Wade (DE) are set to transfer to the Buffaloes, bolstering Colorado’s quarterback room as well as the defensive line.

Both brothers joined the Wildcard after been four-star prospects in the 2022 recruiting class out of Tennessee. Keaten was a standout defensive player for the Wildcats, finishing the 2023 season with 35 tackles and a sack. Destin, however, didn’t have much playing time. He made his college debut in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs. Iowa, putting up 98 yards on 16/30 completion.

The twins exit from Kentucky, however, isn’t ceremonious. Steve Wade, the father of the brothers, blasted the Wildcat coaching staff for holding Destin back from playing in quotes obtained by the Main Street Maury

“Destin could have been just as good as that quarterback we had this year. There’s nothing any of those guys sitting in that quarterback couldn’t have done (that Leary did). They didn’t give him an opportunity to even compete. So we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. He’s got to get on the field somewhere.”

Destin is sure to get playing time in Colorado, although it likely won’t be significant as Shedeur Sanders is expected to return to the team for his senior season. However, he has the opportunity to prove himself as the heir apparent to Sanders once the star quarterback eventually enters the NFL Draft pool.

Meanwhile, Keaton will surely be an impact player for the Buffaloes defense. His inclusion on the defensive line for Colorado will immensely help their passing rush, and limiting the opposing quarterback’s time in the pocket as well as helping in containing running backs looking for explosive runs.

Colorado continues to make gains on the recruiting trail, promising to be a force to be reckoned with as they leave the PAC-12 and move to the Big 12.