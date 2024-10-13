The Colorado football program is in the middle of their first season back in the Big 12, and they had an important conference matchup against the No.18 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. Even though they ultimately lost to the Wildcats by a final score of 31-28, this feels like an improved program from last year. Head coach Deion Sanders is now in his second season at the helm, and he had an epic speech to fire up his team before Saturday's game.

“Let's do what we do, and have fun doing it,” Sanders said at the end of his speech to the program, which was posted to Instagram by the coach's account.

The loss to Kansas State was the first one in conference play for the Buffaloes, as they beat Baylor at home and UCF on the road on their way to a 4-2 start. The result does hurt them in the standings at the moment, but they are still in the hunt for both a Big 12 championship berth, as well as a College Football Playoff nod. Will Colorado football rebound on the road against the Arizona Wildcats next week? With six more conference matchups on the slate to close out the season, Sanders will have to lead the program through what could be a pretty tough remaining slate.

Colorado football needs to step as season continues to progress

Sanders' son, starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, put together another strong outing in Saturday's defeat. He threw for almost 400 yards (388 to be precise), along with three touchdowns and an interception. Six sacks by the Wildcats defense made his night a bit tougher, and so did injuries to four of his receivers. Those injuries including two-way star Travis Hunter, who hurt his shoulder in the second quarter and missed the remainder of the contest.

“Sometimes when you lose in life, you get your butt kicked and you've just got to take. Sometimes you lose, you say, ‘Dang, we should’ve won that. We should've had that,'” the elder Sanders stated to press after the game, including ESPN. “That was one of those types of games. That's not taking anything away from our opponents because they played their butts off.”

Kansas State might have played their butts off, but so did the Colorado football program. The man also known as Coach Prime has continued to tailor the team to his vision, but it will take almost perfect form to reach the highs of a conference title and CFP appearance. Do the Buffaloes have it in them? Next week's matchup against Arizona will show if they have the fortitude to press on in a long college football season.