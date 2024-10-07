Given Colorado football's 4-1 start to the season, head coach Deion Sanders was fired up when speaking to his players, according to a social media post from the Buffaloes videographer.

“Y'all think y'all arrived, right? Y'all ain't done nothin, man. Cause they ask me the same thing. ‘Coach, you're doing this, you're doing that.' No, we're supposed to be here. They act like it's a miracle we went down there and whooped [UCF].

Expand Tweet

“Great gameplan. Great playcalling. Great everything. Great execution. Great coaching all week. We supposed to do this. Quit acting like this is a surprise. It shouldn't be a surprise to y'all cause it sure ain't no surprise to me. Because y'all got that much more in you.”

Colorado football digging deeper into Big 12 conference play

The Buffaloes will have their hands full in Week 7 against No. 18 Kansas State. The Wildcats have already taken down two ranked opponents (No. 20 Arizona and No. 20 Oklahoma State).

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is considered one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was recently seen talking to Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis during Game 3 of the WNBA playoff series between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty.

Expand Tweet

There's been a constant stir of hype around the Colorado football program. Heisman favorite Travis Hunter struck the pose after an interception against UCF and pointed out Coach Prime mentioned he should do it.

“After my touchdown in the game Coach Prime told me to do it,” Hunter said during an episode of his podcast. “He told me to do it right after the touchdown. I was like no not yet, it ain’t the time right now. So when I caught the interception the first thing that came to mind was Coach Prime telling me to do it earlier in the game and I went to go do it.”

Urban Meyer spoke on The Triple Option podcast about what he saw in Colorado football.

“I went to meetings, I went to practice, and I texted you guys and called you guys and said, ‘Guys, this is not a 1-10 program.' They have good players, a couple great players, and there’s some substance behind what shows up in press conferences and all that. I see him tearing into the players. I see the coaches coaching hard, which I think is a sign of a good program. It’s not a huggy feeling at all there. They coach, and you’re starting to see the rewards of the substance behind this stuff.”

A Colorado win against Kansas State would push them into the AP Top 25, where they are among the others receiving votes.