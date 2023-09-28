It looks like Travis Hunter and Henry Blackburn have officially moved on from the recent controversy that saw the Colorado football star injured and the Colorado State safety getting death threats.

For those not in the know, it was Blackburn who caused Hunter to sustain a lacerated liver that would keep him sidelined for up to four weeks. It occurred during the Week 3 showdown between the Buffaloes and Rams when Blackburn took what many deemed as a cheap shot at Hunter in the first half of the game.

While Hunter was able to briefly continue playing, he was eventually ruled out and even brought to a local hospital for more tests. Later on, his injury diagnosis was revealed. Of course it caused a massive backlash, with Blackburn receiving death threats as a result.

Hunter and his Colorado football coach in Deion Sanders have come to the defense of Blackburn ever since, and if the recent actions between the two players are any indication, it is clear they are ready to put the issue behind them. In an Instagram Story shared by Colorado State tight end James Mitchell, Hunter and Blackburn can be seen meeting and dapping each other up. While it's unknown what they said to each other, it's safe to assume that they buried the hatchet right there and then.

Travis and Henry Blackburn Classy guys 👏 pic.twitter.com/RRmWDfzyKl — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 28, 2023

It's certainly nice to see all parties involved moving on from the incident. At the end of the day, no one wanted for Travis Hunter to get injured. While Henry Blackburn's decision was questionable, he's likely just trying hard to help his team win the rivalry game. As everyone knows, such matches can be highly physical.

As mentioned, Hunter has clearly forgiven Blackburn as well. In his recent statement defending the Colorado State safety, Hunter said that's just the way football is.

“He did what he was supposed to do. It's football. Something bad's going to happen on the field sooner or later. You've just got to get up and fight again. That's what I try to do, just get up and fight. Good thing the doctors stopped me,” the Colorado football two-way star added.

Hopefully this classy gesture between the two athletes will put an end to all the negativity surrounding them.