The Colorado football team suffered loss number two on the season against USC football in a home game that ended in a seven-point loss. For Deion Sanders' team, it was confirmation of what many already knew: the Buffaloes can play with anyone.

Coach Sanders had a heartfelt message for his team after the game. Caleb Williams, last year's Heisman winner, offered an epic two-word message to the quarterback after their incredible battle in Boulder.

This Saturday the Buffaloes' road resolve will be tested against the Arizona State Sun Devils, led by coach Kenny Dillingham. The Arizona State football team ranks 11th in the Pac-12 with a record of 1-4 overall, 0-2 in conference.

Dillingham knows his team must play its best to contain Shedeur Sanders this weekend or it could be lights out in Tempe before his team has a chance to get settled in.

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders: "He's just very poised, very confident, can make every throw, extends plays. I mean he's a really, really, really, really, really good football player."

The Sun Devils are led by receiver Elijhah Badger, who is first in the Pac-12 in all-purpose yards from scrimmage among non-quarterbacks with 744 so far on the season. Receiver Xavier Weaver and running back Dylan Edwards rank 12th and 13th, respectively, in those categories for Colorado football with 490 and 451 yards.

For ‘Coach Prime' and the Buffaloes to live up to the hype, the defense will have to play better. Colorado football outgained USC on the day, but the Trojans needed 25 less plays to score seven more points in their 48-41 victory.

The Shedeur Sanders for Heisman campaign has come to a pit stop for the time being, but it could be full steam ahead by the time Saturday's matchup with Arizona State football comes to a close.