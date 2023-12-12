The impact of Deion Sanders on Colorado football is immeasurable, especially off the field, with fans interested again in the Buffaloes.

Although Colorado football did not have a fairytale ending to its 2023 campaign, there is no denying that Deion Sanders made a tremendous impact on the program in his first year as its head coach. In just one of the many examples of how Sanders helped fuel people's interest in the Buffaloes, a Colorado alumna got hooked on the school's football team after three decades of fan dormancy simply because of the head coach's presence.

“next year is gonna be 🔥. my wife is a CU alumni and hasn't been interested in football for 30 years. we watched every cu game and many bronco games this year. all because of coach Prime,” X user @trumpcrazyaf commented on a post by Sanders.

Apparently, Sanders saw that message and even offered a generous gesture to the couple.

“Please take her out to dinner I got it. Let me know what it cost and I'm sending it to u if it's not a violation. Restaurant of HER choice!!! #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball”

After winning just one game in the 2022 season, Colorado football pocketed four victories against eight losses in the 2023 campaign. That is quite an improvement for the Buffaloes, who kicked off the season with three wins in a row, including a stunning upset of then-No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs on the road.

The Buffaloes lost all of their last six games of the season, but the promise to be better is definitely there for the program under Sanders, who is committed to leading Colorado football from the sidelines.