Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders has been one of the most common coaches to consistently come up in the rumor mill when it comes to names who could potentially land in the NFL.

Sanders, also known as “Coach Prime” has gained plenty of recognition for what he's done at Jackson State and now Colorado. Still, a jump to the NFL doesn't seem to be happening to Sanders' immediate future, via Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

“While speculation continues to grow around the NFL, Colorado HC Deion Sanders has had no official conversations with anyone about leaving for an NFL job — and his sole focus remains on winning at Colorado this season, per multiple sources,” Schultz wrote.

It was not all that long ago that there was high speculation that Sanders would take a head coaching job at Auburn, and his name has been thrown around in the mix for several other of the potential gigs open with coaches on the hot seat at places like Florida and Mississippi State.

If there is one thing that is for certain right now, it is that Sanders is in prime position to take the Buffaloes on a major run for the 2024 season. The team currently holds an overall record of 7-2, with a conference record of 5-1.

Based on the latest release of the College Football Playoff rankings, there is indeed a path for Colorado football to make its way into the postseason in its new 12-team format. Colorado is currently placed at No. 17, rising of three spots from its original place at No. 20 in the initial rankings.

The Buffaloes' road to edging their way in will continue at home with Saturday's matchup against the Utah Utes. Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 16.

However Colorado football's season ends, Deion Sanders looks poised to continue leading them into battle come 2025.