Colorado football will get a taste of what Julian Lewis can do, even before the 2025 season. That's because Deion Sanders unveiled an immediate plan for the prized five-star quarterback signing, plus following the addition of Kaidon Salter.

The second-year head coach has two mobile QBs on their way to him. But he told CBS Colorado that Lewis is already with the Buffaloes. And has this plan in mind before taking on BYU.

“We gonna put his butt on scout team and let him run against the ones,” Sanders revealed Thursday.

That means Lewis will run the Cougars' offense and simulate their scheme against the CU defensive starters. Salter, meanwhile, is trekking to Colorado after Sanders locked in the prized transfer portal addition from Liberty.

“We are going to see what you got,” Sanders said of Lewis.

Deion Sanders shares what he loves about new Colorado QB Julian Lewis

Colorado is in new hands post Shedeur Sanders. The Buffaloes' QB1 is commanding high NFL Draft potential. But “Coach Prime” knows he's got a bolstered QB room.

Lewis, though, is garnering the most praise as a blue chip signing. Sanders spoke glowingly about the incoming freshman.

“Shoot man, that young man is phenomenal,” Sanders began. “The thing that people forget, he's a really good quarterback and he's got all the intangibles.”

Sanders, though, shared what separates Lewis even more compared to his QB peers.

“But the kid's a winner. He has won all his life,” Sanders said.

Lewis guided Carrollton High in Georgia to an undefeated mark this past high school season — breezing to a 14-0 mark. He's additionally led an 11-2 mark during his junior season, then went 14-1 overall as a sophomore.

The future of Buffaloes football tallied an astounding 10,677 career passing yards per MaxPreps. Lewis tossed 142 career touchdown passes — with his lowest season output coming his junior season at 46 touchdowns. He sustained 19 interceptions across his trio of varsity seasons.

Colorado faces its Big 12 Conference rival on Dec. 28 in San Antonio, Texas. Sanders and the Buffaloes are one win away from securing their first 10-win campaign since 2016, when former CU head coach Mike MacIntyre led a 10-4 mark.