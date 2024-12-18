As Johntay Cook is still taking visits from teams after entering the transfer portal, his chances of joining Colorado football may have increased. The Buffaloes landed a commitment from Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter recently, as he becomes a leading contender to replace Shedeur Sanders.

Cooks posted the picture of Salter's commitment and responded by saying, “Ok, ok.” Cook said that getting Salter would be huge in Colorado’s recruitment for him, according to recruiting director Adam Gorney.

It will be interesting to see what the next steps will be for Cook and if Colorado will now be on the top of his list since they've gotten Salter.

Where will Johntay Cook land?

Johntay Cook announced in November that he was going to enter the NCAA transfer portal after playing in a reserve role for the Texas Longhorns. He only played in six games and had eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Cook is known for his speed and route-running, which made him one of the top recruits in the nation. He was labeled as a five-star recruit coming out of high school, and he's ranked as the 13th wide receiver in the transfer portal.

Cook is set to visit the University of Florida this upcoming weekend. They initially had an offer for him during Dan Mullen's tenure with the Gators, so it will be interesting to see how things go this time around. Billy Napier and the Gators staff will be looking to add the speedy receiver to the team, and he makes sense for what they want to do on offense, which is all about speed.

The Gators are trying to reset their offense for next season, and they've been looking for talent that could help complement what they're trying to accomplish. Getting a commitment from Cook would be huge for them.