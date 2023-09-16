Deion Sanders and Colorado have taken the college football world by storm, starting off the campaign with two impressive wins over solid opponents in TCU and Nebraska. As you can imagine, Primetime is getting lots of praise for his ability to turn this program around so quickly after taking over as head coach in the offseason.

Given his NFL ties and popularity, there's already some buzz around Sanders eventually taking a job at the next level. However, Deion shut down that narrative during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show Friday, explaining why he thinks it would be difficult to motivate players making millions and millions of dollars.

Via PFT:

“I would never do that,” Deion Sanders said.

“I love college. I love that the young men are still impressionable. They’re not so financially wealthy that they can’t hear you. At the next level, some of these guys make so much money they can’t hear. They can’t hear or they can’t see the things that they need to see and hear. I would have a hard time motivating a man that makes upwards of 20 and 30 and sometimes 40 million dollars to go out there and do your job. I got a problem with that.”

I mean, he certainly has a point. Despite NIL deals being a thing, college players are still trying to make it to the league. They're also very willing to learn whenever possible, especially when their coach is Deion Sanders, who is as knowledgeable as can be.

Would Sanders change his tune if he's offered over $20 million to coach in the NFL? Perhaps. But for the time being, he's content with making Colorado a prominent figure in college football while helping these young athletes achieve their dreams.