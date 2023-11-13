Stephen A. Smith believes Deion Sanders should replace Jimbo Fisher as the next head coach of Texas A&M football.

Texas A&M football is in the midst of a disappointing campaign to their standards, sitting at 6-4. That resulted in Jimbo Fisher losing his job on Sunday, despite being owed a boatload of money. We're talking about a $77 million buyout. Now, the Aggies are in search of a replacement and although it's unrealistic, Stephen A. Smith wants to see Colorado football's Deion Sanders take the job:

“That’s what I’ve been saying, Deion Sanders in the SEC,” the prominent ESPN host Smith said. “With that vault that they have available to them. Them hogs that he could recruit. He doesn’t have them at Colorado, and he ain’t going to get them.”

"Primetime Deion Sanders in the SEC? That needs to happen."@stephenasmith is calling for Deion Sanders to take Jimbo Fisher's place as HC for Texas A&M 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZYKW1XmGcy — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 13, 2023

Primetime in the SEC would be a sight for sore eyes. But, there's just zero chance of this happening right now. Sanders has made it his mission to transform the Buffaloes and although they're in quite the rut right now, he's certainly made a big difference in Boulder. Plus, the former NFL superstar did sign a five-year deal worth up to $29.5 million.

Right now, Texas A&M has a number of potential suitors on their radar, including Dan Lanning, Mike Elko, Kalen DeBoer, and Lance Leipold, among others. The reality is Deion Sanders won't be departing Colorado after just one year. He's focused on making this program a powerhouse with time. Sure, he might get paid more in College Station, but money doesn't exactly matter to him.

Stephen A. can keep dreaming. We're probably not seeing Primetime in the SEC anytime soon.