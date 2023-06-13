As each college football season approaches, the expectations tend to grow for each and every team. So, like every season, there's head coaches who have something to prove from the prior season. In the list below, we'll look at not only coaches entering a potential hot seat year but those who are like Deion Sanders, a first year head coach at the FBS level, as well more established coaches that you might have not even considered.

Mario Cristobal, Miami Hurricanes

The University of Miami football program has been trying to live off their legacy since they came into prominence in the 1980s. “The U” as its referred to, has been anything but a legacy for over 2o years. No longer is it a national brand like it used to be as other teams have raided their homeland by stealing their best prospects and meanwhile upgraded to modern facilities. Needless to say, Miami has been left in the dark ages. The university tried to go the cheap route with coaches for the longest, not just facilities. But last offseason, they finally forked out the dough to sign a proven head coach, implement a future building of new athletic facilities, and hopefully a winning football team. None of that happened in 2022, though.

Mario Cristobal, coming from Oregon, was a mix of Miami's best choice and only choice. The Miami job hasn't been highly sought out in decades. Unless you're from the Miami area or played there, there's been no real advantages for head coaches to go there. Miami found both of those in Cristobal. But after going 5-7 in his first season, not making a bowl game and suffering a loss to the likes of Middle Tennessee State, Cristobal has a lot to prove at Miami in 2023. He's already replaced his offensive and defensive coordinator's after just one season, not to mention overhauled his player personnel through the transfer portal. Granted, maybe all these were right in the grand scheme of things, but it still feels like Miami has little to no consistency anywhere in the program.

Under new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke hopes to return to his 2021 form. Along with a highly ranked recruiting class with some valuable transfer portable pickups, Miami could be well-improved this season, but doubtful they're back to being “The U” just yet.

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher is entering his halfway mark of his 10-year, fully-guaranteed, $95 million contract with Texas A&M. And so far, he's earned none it. Outside of signing the highest ranking recruiting class in college football history, Fisher has presented no proof that he's the right man to lead the Aggies for the future especially given his 39-21 record in four seasons. Or the fact that over two dozen of his highly recruited players decided to leave by entering the transfer portal.

Even with his success of winning a national championship at Florida State, Fisher is proving to live in an archaic time, at least offensively. His outdated offense was a big reason why the Aggies struggled so much in 2022. And it's why he's bringing in controversial hire Bobby Petrino to lead the offense in 2023. If Texas A&M wants to improve at all in 2023, implementing a new offensive system successfully will be imperative for the Aggies' success and addressing the ongoing quarterback problems.

The 2023 season for Fisher is far and away the most crucial season yet for the 57-year-old. After the abysmal year last season where the Aggies didn't even make a bowl game, it seems unreasonable to expect anywhere near a playoff berth for them this season. Perhaps, at best, the Aggies need to be striving for around 9 wins, which still may be asking too much.

Brent Venables, Oklahoma Sooners

Without question, the Sooners were heavily upended when they lost head coach Lincoln Riley to USC, who then took star quarterback Caleb Williams with him. Oklahoma, which has been well-known for their stability as a program and considered at the top of the echelon of the sport, suddenly looked second-rate and lost. When Brent Venables was hired from Clemson, he seemed one of the obvious choices, especially considering the circumstances. His time and successes at Clemson made him a top candidate for open head coaching positions nearly ever season. But Venables first season at Oklahoma left much to be desired, going 6-7.

The most concerning of Venables arrival was how poorly the defense played. Last season, the Sooners allowed an average of 461 yards per game and 30 points per game. These were the team's worst defensive statistics since the 2018 season under Riley. Sooner fans were hoping with the loss of Riley they wouldn't get worse on defense. One season under Venables has proven otherwise.

As the Sooners and Venables prepare for the upcoming season, they find themselves in an unusual position. They are no longer the clear favorites to win the Big 12 conference, a status they have enjoyed for the past couple of decades. Instead, they are considered dark horses in the race, facing stronger competition in the conference, like rival Texas and TCU. The challenges will only intensify as the team eventually transitions to the SEC, where they will face even tougher matchups. Venables needs a promising second year before the Sooners pack their wagons to the sports best conference.

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

For a first year head coach, Deion Sanders has a lot riding on him. No, it's not expected of him to take the Buffaloes to the National Championship in year one, or even year two. But what Sanders brings is a lot of that Gucci baggage with him, whether that's good or bad. Sanders has completely turned the college football world upside down with his unique approach to things like recruiting and the transfer portal.

Sanders has brought brand recognition to Colorado, something that they haven't seen the likes of… well, ever. He proved he had worth while at the HBCU level as head coach at Jackson State, signing some highly touted recruits that no one would have expected. He has since done the same at Colorado, ruffling many of feathers within the college football head coaching world along the way.

As far as Sanders has gotten to coaching for Colorado has been in the Buffaloes spring game this year, where he brought in a record crowd. With a daunting first-year schedule that includes going to TCU and Oregon, with USC at home, it's not going to be an easy 2023. Again, no one expects Sanders to win it all in 2023, but what will be expected is to greatly exceed the one game win Colorado had last season. Easier said than done.

Mel Tucker, Michigan State Spartans

After Mel Tucker completely reset the head coaching market when Michigan State signed him to a 10-year, $95 million contract extension, he's been a let down. Two wins in a COVID-shortened season followed by an 11 win, top-10 finish season, initially earned him his lofty contract. But he and the Spartans have since followed by a 5-7 season in 2022. What's more concerning is that six of those seven losses were by double-digits.

That's just on the field. Tucker is also coming off a season where lengthy game suspensions were handed out for several of his players due to felony charges after attacking a rival Michigan player in the tunnels of The Big House. It's unfair to assume a head coach can control everything but it's probably fair to assume Michigan State higher-ups probably weren't thrilled with Tucker's inabilities on how to teach his players to control their actions.

With coaching turnover every season since his arrival and then losing two of his best players to the transfer portal in Payton Thorne and Keon Coleman, the Spartans could be reeling in 2023. No doubt for Tucker and Michigan State that there's a lot to prove in 2023, even more so with USC and UCLA joining in 2024. Just making it to a bowl may not be enough for Tucker in 2023.

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs

Yeah, at first glance, this is probably a surprising name to see on this list. Kirby Smart has only gone 29-1 and won two National Championships over the last two seasons. Oh, and he has the number two overall ranked recruiting class coming into the 2023 season. What on earth could he have to prove?

Smart could probably leave Georgia tomorrow and a year from then have a statue built for him outside Samford Stadium. He's brought Georgia more national prominence than any coach has in the history of the university. Before him, nothing but unfulfilled expectations and year after year of let downs when they had all the talent to win it all. Smart has also done the unthinkable by dethroning the mighty Alabama's Nick Saban. But now the expectations are higher from Georgia fans. They now know they're not cursed after making their way out of desert and into the promised land of blessings.

What Smart must prove in 2023 is a two-fold deal. First and foremost, it's on-the-field. Living up to impossible expectations will be just that. While the Bulldogs are certainly favorites to win it all again, the chances of a three-peat, at least historically, seem unlikely. Minnesota is the last team to win three in a row, going all the way back to 1934-36.

But more importantly, what Smart must prove is that he has his Georgia team under control. Going back all the way to when Smart arrived at Georgia, numerous instances of misconduct have been observed among several players, exhibiting reckless and often unlawful behavior that not only endangered themselves but also posed risks to others, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. These actions include engaging in excessive speeding, participating in street racing, and driving under the influence, among other offenses. Additionally, there have been reports of players illegally bringing weapons onto Georgia's campus, involvement in bar fights, and facing charges related to domestic violence and sexual assault. These incidents highlight a concerning pattern of misconduct that Smart must address heading into 2023.