Colorado football could be on the verge of luring an Oregon football commit to Boulder, with Deion Sanders showing interest.

Just because the season is over for the Colorado Buffaloes, it doesn't mean head coach Deion Sanders will be kicking it back. The Colorado football sideline boss knows there's still plenty of business to do even in the offseason, and among the many on his list is trying to lure an Oregon Ducks commit to Boulder (h/t Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports).

Colorado football extended an offer to McRoy months after the offensive lineman decided to commit to Oregon. However, that's not letting Sanders and Colorado football stop them from trying to change the mind of McRoy, who is a 6-8, 450-pound offensive tackle from Pinson, Alabama.

Colorado hosted Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville Top247 OT and Oregon commit JacQawn McRoy for an official visit this weekend. He gives the highlights from his trip.

“Definitely Coach Prime,” McRoy said of Colorado football's Sanders. “He’s pretty straight forward. He said you want to go to the league he’s going to treat you how you need to be to go to the league. I like that.

Apart from Colorado football, the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, and Mississippi State Bulldogs are among the other schools that made offers to McRoy.

Colorado football has seen a number of recruits decommit from the program, but the Buffaloes still have nine commits, a group composed of four 4-stars and five 3-stars.

Despite rumors of a potential move to the NFL, which is seemingly affecting Colorado football's chances to secure recruits, he remains adamant that he is fully about helping the program get better. The Buffaloes went from a one-win team in the 2022 season to a 4-8 squad in 2023.