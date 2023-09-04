Deion Sanders and his son, Shedeur Sanders, are beginning to form what looks to be one of the great sports families. Rarely do a father and son get to team up together. Kenny Griffey and his son Ken Griffey Jr. played baseball together, but this is different. Deion Sanders is the coach of the Colorado Buffalos and, therefore the coach of Shedeur. Both are in their first year with Colorado football, and the pairing seems tailor-made to turn college football on its head. Shedeur is the starting quarterback for Colorado, and he and his pops shocked the world when they upset TCU in their first game with Colorado. This article will explain everything that you need to know about Shedeur, one of the biggest names in college football.

Deion Sanders' family

Deion Sanders has five children. His first two are Deiondra and Deion Jr., and they were with Deion's first wife, Carolyn Chambers.

The Colorado head coach's next wife was Pilar Biggers-Sanders, whom he had three children with: Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi. Like Shedeur, his older brother Shilo is also on the Colorado football roster. Shilo, a safety, started his collegiate career at South Carolina before joining his dad and brother at Jackson State. He is now a key piece on Colorado's defense.

Shedeur Sanders' background

Shedeur Sanders had an impressive high school career. With his father as his offensive coordinator, he threw for 3,702 yards as a senior. This made Shedeur a four-star prospect. He had offers from college football's most prestigious schools, including Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Instead, Shedeur followed his did to Jackson State when Deion was named the head coach.

The quarterback was one of the best players from all HBCU programs. He started as a freshman and threw for 3,231 yards and 30 touchdowns. Shedeur improved on these numbers in his sophomore campaign, throwing for 3,732 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Shedeur proved he was better than his competition, and when his dad was named the head coach of the Buffalos, Shedeur soon transferred to the Colorado program. When first addressing the team, Deion told his players to hit the transfer portal and declared that he was bringing his own luggage, and it was Louis. Deion planned on tearing the Buffaloes roster to the ground and rebuilding from the ground up with guys he viewed as more talented. Shedeur was a part of this plan, and Deion quickly went through with his words.

The head coach brought in 86 new players from either high school or the transfer portal. Only 10 scholarship players from the previous season remained with the program. The massive turnover was something that college football had never before seen, but it was all a part of Deion's plan to make a bad football team great. Colorado went 1-11 in 2022, and in his first game at Colorado, the team beat a TCU team that was in the National Championship game last year by a score of 45-42.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Shedeur was one of the stars of the game. He threw for 510 yards and 4 touchdowns in one of the greatest displays of offense in Colorado history.

Deion Sanders' professional career

Deion Sanders is one of the greatest football players to ever live. He was taken fifth overall in the 1989 NFL Draft out of Florida State. Sanders went on to have a legendary career.

As a cornerback, Deion was a two-time Super Bowl champion, the 1994 Defensive Player of the Year, and an eight-time Pro Bowler. En route to becoming a Hall of Famer, Deion also was the kickoff return yards leader in 1992. When the ball was in his hands, it was nearly impossible to take Deion down. His juke moves and change of pace ability have rarely been matched in NFL history.

Prime Time is considered by most to be the best cornerback in the history of the sport, but regardless of where you rank him in his NFL career, it is indisputable that he is one of the best athletes to walk this Earth.

Not only did Deion dominate in football, but he was also a very good baseball player. He spent nine seasons in the MLB and even batted .304 in a season.

Shedeur Sanders' NFL projection

Deion's genetics were clearly passed down to Shedeur. While the young quarterback is not a multi-sport athlete, he, like his father before him, is still one of the best players in college football and is on the path to the NFL.

Sanders was unstoppable against HBCU opponents. At Jackson State, he threw for 6,963 yards and 70 touchdowns over two seasons. Still, draft evaluators and scouts needed to see him perform at a higher level. Now, at a Power Five school in Colorado, the quarterback looks to prove he is an NFL-caliber player.

Early returns have shown he is. In his lone game at Colorado. he threw for 510 yards, a program record. He seems destined to break many more records on the way to the NFL. Shedeur is viewed now as a potential day-two pick, most likely in 2025. However, there is plenty of time for Shedeur to improve his draft stock, and he may skyrocket up draft boards with the more tape he puts out.

The quarterback has great pocket presence, and while he isn't a run-first quarterback, he has enough athleticism to avoid pass rushers. Shedeur has accuracy at all three levels of the field, but his rocket of an arm gives him one of the best deep balls in college football. While it may be hard to live up to the career that his dad had in the NFL, Shedeur has proven doubters wrong at every level he has played at. It seems like Shedeur is on the path to doing that at the professional level as well.