Colorado football coach Deion Sanders addresses handling his team's frustrations after their loss to Washington State football

After a surprising 3-0 start that left college football optimistic for Colorado football, just about nothing has gone right for the Buffaloes. Colorado has lost seven of their last eight games, with another bad loss coming at the hands of Washington State football this past weekend. The loss will prevent the Buffaloes from qualifying for a bowl game this year.

Colorado didn't just lose to Washington State, but were dominated 56-14. While part of that was because of the injury to quarterback Shedeur Sanders, it still shows that the Buffaloes' defense and offensive line have a long way to go before they're up to the caliber of competing with the rest of college football.

Due to the struggles, players have become frustrated. However, coach Deion Sanders would have preferred that players expressed these frustrations directly to the team rather than social media.

“First of all, you get all the bull junk out,” Sanders said. “So you put a chair up and you sit in front of everybody on the team and say, ‘Alright, let’s get it out. There’s some bull junk that’s been said on social media. Let’s confront it.' I’m not going to put it like I ain’t hear it. I was asleep, passed out, but everybody texted me and told me about it. So who said what and why? And we got it out,” via Matt Connolly of On 3.

Colorado football will close out their season with a game against Utah. As they get ready to move to the Big 12 next season, they'll need to boost their team's weaknesses to have a chance at competing in their new conference.