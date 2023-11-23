Teams playing their final game in the PAC-12 face as we continue our College Football odds series with a Colorado-Utah prediction and pick.

Two teams playing their final game in the PAC-12 face off as Colorado faces Utah. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Colorado-Utah prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

Colorado enters the game sitting at 4-7 on the year. They opened the year strong, going 3-0 and being ranked in the AP top 25, but since then, it has not gone well. The Buffalo were first blown out by Oregon before a close loss to USC. They got their only conference win of the year over Arizona State, winning 27-24, but since then have lost five straight games. Last week was a low point. With any hope of going to a bowl still on the line, Colorado was blown out by Washington State, losing 56-14.

Meanwhile, Utah is having a sub-par season for their standards. They started the year 4-0 before a loss to Oregon State. They would rebound with wins over Cal and USC before a loss to Oregon. Utah then beat Arizona State, but have lost the last two. Last week, they were blown out. They faced Arizona, and Arizona took a 28-0 lead just seconds into the second quarter. They would continue to hold onto that lead, winning 42-18.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Colorado-Utah Odds

Colorado: +21.5 (-105)

Utah: -21.5 (-115)

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs. Utah Week 13

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: PAC 12 Network

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread

It is Shedeur Sanders who has led this Colorado offense this year. He has made some big plays this year, completing 298 of 435 passes for 3.229 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has just three interceptions as well on the year and just nine turnover-worthy passes. Sanders has also done some work on the ground this year, with 379 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. Still, he was injured in the last game, and may not play in this one. If he cannot go, it will most likely be Ryan Staub, who has completed 16 of 21 passes this year for 59 yards.

Sanders is the leading rusher for this team as well, with two other running backs with similar numbers. Dylan Edwards came into the game with 323 yards on the year and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Anthony Hankerson comes in with 307 yards and a score as well.

In the receiving game, it is Xavier Weaver who leads the way. Not only does he have two rushing touchdowns this year, he also has 68 receptions for 908 yards on the year. He has scored four times through the air as well. Weaver has been solid after the catch as well, with 333 yards after the catch this year. Meanwhile, two-way player Travis Hunter has been great. He has 614 yards receiving this year with four scores. Finally, Jimmy Horn Jr. comes in with 548 yards on the year and has scored six times.

The defense has been an issue for Colorado this year. They are 128th in total defense on the season. They also sit 125th in scoring defense on the year. Colorado sits 99th against the run this year while sitting 128th this year against the pass. The pass rush has 29 sacks this year, with four guys tied for the team lead with four of them. Meanwhile, in coverage, they have allowed 28 touchdowns. Travis Hunter and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig both have three interceptions this year. Hunter has allowed five touchdowns this year though, while Silmon-Craig has allowed two.

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread

Utah has struggled on offense all year long. Cam Rising never returned from injury, and Bryson Barnes was the original starter but has missed some time this year. He is back as the starting quarterback though. On the year he has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 1,517 yards and 12 touchdowns. He does have nine interceptions though, with 12 turnover-worthy passes. In the last two weeks, he has thrown more. Barnes has thrown for 582 yards and four scores in the last two weeks but also has four interceptions.

Barners have been a factor in the run game as well this year. He has 315 yards running on the year and has scored three times. The run game is led by Ja'Quinden Jackson. He had 674 yards this year with four touchdowns on the ground. Jackson has been solid after contact as well, with 469 yards this year after first contact. Meanwhile, Jaylon Glover is second on the team in rushing with 406 yards this year.

In the receiving game, the major threat has been Devaughn Vele. He has 43 receptions this year, 14 more than the next most. He has come away with 593 yards this year and three touchdowns. Behind him are four different receivers all over 200 yards but less than 300. The four of them also combine for seven touchdowns.

Utah ranks 19th in the NCAA in total defense this year. They also sit 28th in scoring defense this year. Utah is sixth in the nation against the run, while sitting 63rd against the pass. The pass rush this year has 37 sacks. The major player there is Jonah Ellis. He comes into the game with 13 sacks this year, while also having 41 quarterback pressures on the year. Meanwhile, Levani Damuni is the best at stopping the run this year. He has 21 stops for offensive failures with 31 total tackles. His average depth of tackle is just 3.2 yards downfield as well. In coverage, Utah has given up just 13 passing touchdowns. Still, they have just eight interceptions. Lander Barton and Cole Bishop lead the team with two each.

Final Colorado-Utah Prediction & Pick

It may be wise to wait to make a final bet on this game to see if Shedeur Sanders is playing. The offense ground to a halt without him. Still, even with that, this line requires Utah to be able to score 22 points, and that could be a tough ask. The defense is good enough to pitch the shutout in this one. Still, Utah has been held to 24 or fewer points six times this year. The best play here is the under, but Colorado's defense is so bad, that Utah will cover as well.

Final Colorado-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah -21.5 (-115) and Under 52.5 (-110)