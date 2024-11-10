The Colorado football team watched LaJohntay Wester breathe life into the Buffaloes against Texas Tech. His uncanny speed pumped needed air into the offense's lungs.

Wester took a simple short pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders and turned it into an electric 23-yard touchdown.

Wester's scamper, though, came with the 5-foot-11, 167-pounder keeping his feet in bounds along the sideline. His electric speed finished the rest of the play.

Wester's electric touchdown came at a crucial time for the visiting Buffaloes in Lubbock. Colorado was down 13-0 before the touchdown.

Colorado fans watch Heisman Trophy hopeful Travis Hunter provide dynamics at wide receiver each week. This time, however, the 22-year-old Wester got Buffalo fans losing it.

Colorado football fan reactions to LaJohntay Wester's TD include NFL chatter

Wester caused quite the stir with his run-after-catch score. One fan boldly predicted Wester's league chances.

“LaJohntay Wester is going to make an NFL team very happy next year,” the fan shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Wester's touchdown also placed him in a similar category with the two-way star Hunter, per Brian Howell of Buffzone.

Wester even tied for the team lead in catches alongside Hunter by the third quarter. Hunter still had Wester beat in total first-half receiving yards, but only by two yards at 51. Wester also was averaging 16.3 yards per catch against the Red Raiders.

The Florida Atlantic transfer has established himself as his own speed and catch force for a loaded Colorado offense. Wester's CU career started with five catches for 58 yards in the season-opening win over North Dakota State. But he's grabbed four or five receptions in all but one game this season.

Wester tallied five catches, 80 yards, and crossed the end zone twice in the Week 3 road win over rival Colorado State. He added another two-touchdown performance against Kansas State despite the loss at Folsom Field. Of course, Colorado fans really embraced him after coming down the miracle 43-yard Hail Mary against Baylor to force overtime. That Wester play sparked immediate reactions from the likes of Skip Bayless and former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III.

He recently shredded Arizona with season-highs of eight catches for 127 yards on Oct. 19. Wester entered the Saturday Big 12 Conference showdown with Texas Tech carrying 39 catches, 501 yards, and seven touchdowns. Wester then emerged as the guy who sparked the Colorado offense when it needed to ignite during a major conference game.