Former Jackson State RB Sy'Veon Wilkerson transferred to Colorado Football to join his head coach Deion Sanders, and he is not coming to just play in a bigger, more national conference. Wilkerson says that he wants to lead the Pac-12 and the FBS in rushing, keeping last year's top rushers as the lock screen on his phone for motivation, reports HBCU Gameday's Steven J. Gaither.

“It’s been my lock screen for the past three months, so I see that every day. It’s going to be different by the end of the season.”

Sy'Veon Wilkerson has played for two programs so far, both being in the FCS. He dominated at Jackson State and before that at Delaware State, although now playing for Colorado will be much different. Still, he believes his game belongs at the FBS level.

“I always knew I could play at this level. I’m not really trying to prove anybody wrong, I’m trying to prove myself right. That’s really what I’m focused on. I don’t really care about what other people say. I see what other people say — but I’m at the point in my life where I stopped caring about what people say in high school. I go out and do my thing regardless of what people say.”

It is a great mindset from the young running back and it makes sense that Deion Sanders was open to bringing him along. Sanders has been vocal about the types of players he wants, and it sounds like Wilkerson fits the mold. Tune into Colorado football this season to see if Sy'Veon Wilkerson makes do on his promise.