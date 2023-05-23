In the ever-evolving landscape of college football, two coaches stand at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to adapting to the changes brought about by the transfer portal. On one side, there’s Pat Narduzzi, the head coach of the Pittsburgh Panthers, who vehemently opposes the overhaul of rosters through transfers. On the other side stands Deion Sanders, the charismatic leader of the Colorado Buffaloes, who sees the transfer portal as a tool to quickly reshape his team and elevate them to new heights.

These contrasting approaches highlight the clash between tradition and innovation in the world of college football.

Deion Sanders vs. Pat Narduzzi

This clash between Narduzzi and Sanders is not the first time Narduzzi has raised concerns about the transfer portal. He made his opinions well-known when his then star wide receiver, Jordan Addison, transferred to USC in 2022. Narduzzi reportedly went so far as to question the legitimacy of Addison’s move and express his displeasure for USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

Narduzzi’s actions then, and now, reveal a deep-rooted resistance to the changing landscape of college football and its evolving nature.

Narduzzi wasn’t shy recently about expressing his discontent with Sanders’ approaches. He criticized Sanders for using the transfer portal to replenish the talent on his Colorado roster that he turned away, arguing that it went against the intended purpose of the portal.

Transfer portal as an opportunity

His views on the transfer portal seem to be that of a way of offering student-athletes with a second chance or an opportunity for a better fit to their athletic skill set. He doesn’t believe the portal was meant to facilitate the complete overhaul of a team. Ultimately, when it comes to Sanders’ approach, Narduzzi questions the motives behind the mass exodus of players from Colorado, even suggesting that they may have been coerced to leave rather than having a genuine desire to explore new opportunities.

Sanders’ approach upon first meeting his Colorado team, although unorthodox, showed authenticity — which is often encouraged in college football yet seldom accepted. He didn’t minimize anything; instead he gave them real-life, gut-wrenching, unapologetic truth. He gave them the chance to enter the portal and seek their own futures elsewhere.

Transfer portal as a business tool

In contrast to Narduzzi, Sanders embraces the transfer portal as a business tool, a means to acquire talented players who align with his vision for the program he’s trying to rebuild at Colorado. Sanders understands that college football is evolving, and to remain competitive, one must adapt to its ever-changing ways. He sees the transfer portal as an avenue for quick progress, a way to make non-contenders into contenders by dynamically reshaping a team.

The numbers speak volumes about the contrasting paths these two coaches have chosen. Since Sanders took the helm at Colorado, the program has witnessed a staggering 51 scholarship players enter the transfer portal. In response, Sanders has been active in adding an unprecedented 47 new players from the portal. And he’s not finished.

Narduzzi is still clinging to the days of old, to tradition. He believes coaches should be developing the players they inherit when they take over a program. His philosophy is one rooted in loyalty and commitment to the players he sought or was inherited with. He embraces the idea that as a head coach, it is his duty to work with the players he has and to maximize their potential. Unlike Sanders, he doesn’t believe in pushing players out the door based solely on athletic ability.

Narduzzi and Sanders represent a wider struggle within college football. The sport is at a crossroads, with traditional values colliding with contemporary demands. While Narduzzi in his clinging to the past may view Sanders’ approaches as detrimental to the integrity of the game, Sanders sees them as a means to propel the sport forward, embracing the future. Only time will tell which approach will prevail and define the future of college football.