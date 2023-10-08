The Colorado football team desperately needed a bounce back win on Saturday when they went on the road to take on Arizona State. After starting the season 3-0 and getting up to #18 in the AP Poll, the Buffaloes lost two straight to Oregon and USC, and their hype died down quite a bit. This team went from being the talk of college football to wondering if they were going to make it to a bowl game. The Pac-12 is absolutely loaded this season, and Colorado had to have a win on Saturday against the Sun Devils, and they got it. The Buffaloes are now 4-2 on the season, and head coach Deion Sanders continues to look like one of the best hires in the game.

Colorado football only won one game last season, so seeing where they are now is a little bit shocking. Since Deion Sanders was hired, Colorado has sold-out every home game, had a $14 million ticket sales boost, 42% increase in sponsorship revenue, a 7x spike in mentions online, a 40% rise in out-of-state applications to the school and a 892% increase in merchandise sales, according to a tweet from Front Office Sports. This hire was a major home-run for Colorado.

The Buffaloes are in great shape regardless of what happens this year as they have already taken a big stride, but this team obviously wants to win every game on their schedule. However, the Pac-12 is so loaded that there are probably only two more games on the schedule that the Buffaloes will be favored in. The back half of the schedule is a gauntlet, so it's a good thing that Colorado won on Saturday.